Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

I’ll be back, says Thaksin

I’ll be back, says Thaksin

BANGKOK: Ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra has responded to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s come-home challenge, saying he will return to Thailand.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 July 2022, 08:51AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

“I’ll come back for sure. I’ll definitely come back,” said Thaksin in a Tuesday night (July 19) ClubHouse chat post under his alias Tony Woodsome.

Thaksin, who posts messages on the platform on a regular basis, also poked fun at Gen Prayut, saying he appeared to be thinking about him all the time, reports the Bangkok Post.

“If he asks where I am, I’ll say I’m always on his mind. When reporters ask him... or when there is a parliament debate, I’m the first on his mind,” said the fugitive prime minister.

Thaksin called on the prime minister to have a firm strategy and said he was willing to give advice.

His comments came after Prayut challenged the Pheu Thai Party to bring two self-exiled former prime ministers - namely Thaksin and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra - back home to solve the country’s problems. He was speaking on the first day of the censure debate on Tuesday.

“As the prime minister, I don’t know everything. I am not good at everything. I am not someone you might say is the cleverest person. But where is he [Thaksin] now?

“I know you may admire some people who previously held this position and praise them for doing a better job than me. That’s fine. Just bring them back if you can,” Prayut said on Tuesday.

When asked about Thaksin’s Clubhouse remarks, Prayut pointed to his lips and said: “Talking is what a mouth is for. People can say anything they want.”

Thaksin fled the country in 2008 shortly before being convicted by the Supreme Court for abuse of authority in connection with a land purchase deal, while Yingluck fled in 2017 shortly before the court sentenced her to five years in jail for ignoring corruption in the first rice-pledging scheme.

In January this year, Thaksin announced a plan to end his self-imposed exile and return to Thailand this year as “a gift for Thais”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 21 July 2022 - 10:06:17 

Coup plotter Prayut's words will be remembered:  "I don't know everything, I am not good in everything ( he even could not swear correctly a oath), not being the cleverest person". But he knows that the mouth is for talking. For sure he will be remembered in not keeping his promise to reform the Royal Thai Police.

Fascinated | 21 July 2022 - 09:25:09 

Maybe he should challenge the Red Bull Cop Killing Coward to come back as well. Oh- that won't happen til 2027 will it!

JohnC | 21 July 2022 - 08:57:46 

The whole Taksin clan should be locked up for ever and the keys thrown away. Their jailers should be poor honest Thais who were cheated out of their land and savings by corrupt government officials. No shortage of them in the LOS.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket B250mn ‘Sky Walk’ gets public support
Passion Drives: An expat’s nightmare tale of his new MG
Government admits using spyware on phones to protect national security
Ukraine making China rethink when, not whether, to invade Taiwan: CIA chief
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, one death
Thailand ranked 41st out of 66 for world’s best remote work destinations
Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured
Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driving points system, Thailand anti-trafficking, PM alludes to ex-PM in debate || July 20
Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul
Power outages to affect Chalong, Heroines Monument area
Final notice for Phuket tsunami evacuation drills
Myanmar military landmine use amounts to war crimes: Amnesty
Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Passion Drives: An expat’s nightmare tale of his new MG

MGs are built in China...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

So the steady stream of mainly European tourists crossing the bridge to the mainland en route to kra...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Lol, lol and even more lol....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Motors usually blow up when they are not serviced. Usual Thai attitude. That motor will be a very e...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

Many, many outside bins were removed after the Bali bombing, for security reasons....(Read More)

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured

Engines not explode suddenly when well inspected/maintained. So Thailand is showing again a ferry t...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

The problem near me is there are only 6 bins for around 100 houses. They are emptied daily in the ev...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

... But they are friendly, and let you down with a smile when you come with a environment problem. L...(Read More)

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

Everything, from nothing to a bit show, will be sold/declared by Thai officials as 'a success...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

We all see on international tv channels what technical possibilities are, and executived abroad when...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge

 