THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has announced that if Cabinet approves, the “Tambon Lockdown” restrictions may be eased, with all travel between “non-red subdistricts” allowed.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 10:58AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana speaks to the press late yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana speaks to the press late yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket Governor Phakaphong at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket Governor Phakaphong at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket health chief Thanit Sermkaew at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket health chief Thanit Sermkaew at the meeting yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The ’semi-lockdown’ map presented by Health Chief Thanit yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The ’semi-lockdown’ map presented by Health Chief Thanit yesterday (Apr 27). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

« »

“Closing and focussing on just the ‘red zones’ is better than all the subdistricts shut down,” he told a mass meeting of officials at Provincial Hall late yesterday (Apr 27).

“That way officials can focus on stopping the spread of infection,” Governor Phakaphong said.

However, Governor Phakaphong stressed that he cannot lift any of the restrictions until Cabinet gives its approval.

“Overall, the situation in Phuket has improved. Many areas and people have been impacted by the lockdown, but at this stage I cannot confirm whether Phuket province can ‘re-open’ [sic] on May 1,” he said.

“I cannot alone make the decision to open Phuket province and open the subdistricts. I must wait for Cabinet first. Then I can look at unlocking the subdistricts. Everything must wait for them [Cabinet]. We must wait.

“I hope you understand,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Regardless, preparations have been made for when Cabinet does give its approval, he explained.

“People must continue to wear face masks in public and must observe social distancing in daily life, but if Phuket is allowed to re-open the subdistricts, only some areas which are marked as ‘red zones’ will have to remain locked down,” Governor Phakaphong said.

For this, the Governor handed the discussion over to Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew to explain.

“There are only four subdistricts that are of concern: Patong, Cherng Talay, Rassada and Wichit,” Chief Thanit said.

However, Chief Thanit suggested even further that “red zone” subdistricts be allowed to “re-open” – except for the areas where cases of infection have been confirmed.

“Not all areas in each subdistrict is considered a ‘red zone’. I present to lock down and block people [from free movement] in specific areas and communities, for example the red zone covering Bang Tao villages Moo 2, 3, 5,” he added.

“Closing some areas in red subdistricts is better than shutting down the whole subdistrict. That way PPHO officials can work effectively,” Chief Thanit said.

“The quarantine for other subdistricts can end already as we have not found any new cases there, but areas in Patong, Cherng Talay, Rassada and Wichit must remain under quarantine for another 14 days,” Chief Thanit explained.

If Cabinet approves, and if his plan is approved, Chief Thanit explained, “In Patong, the last confirmed case was found on Apr 21, so the quarantine there can end on May 5. In Rassada, the last confirmed case there was found on Apr 22, so the quarantine there can end on May 6.

“In Wichit, the last confirmed case was found on Apr 22, so the quarantine there can also end on May 6, and in Cherng Talay the last confirmed case found there was on Apr 26, so the quarantine there can end on May 10,” he said.

“This way we can watch specific red-zone areas closely and stop the infection,” he added.

Assoc Prof Dr Phan Tongchumnum, Vice Chancellor of the PSU Phuket Campus, did offer a word of caution.

“If subdistricts are re-opened on May  1. They must be under certain conditions. Everyone who lives in Phuket must install the ‘Mor Chana’ [“Doctor wins"] app and all businesses need to follow standard procedures to safeguard their own businesses. And everyone must wear a face mask every day," he said.

The Mor Chana app has been developed by the Digital Government Development Agency so that people can stay updated with the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak and receive advice from doctors and nurses.

The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

GPO gearing up to produce Favipiravir
Lockdown to linger: Some restrictions to ease
Airlines set to return as ban on domestic flights ends
Phuket’s first COVID death: Bang Tao woman, 64, who lived with three other confirmed cases
Incoming flights ban extended to May 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree extended! Phuket’s first COVID death? Flight ban continues! || April 27
China envoy threatens Australia boycott over virus inquest demand
Thailand confirms nine new coronavirus cases, one new death
Emergency decree extended until end of May
Phuket stalwarts launch Patong food relief
Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death
Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed
Small help making a big difference in Kata
Phuket COVID relief drive targets Patong’s ‘invisible ones’
Phuket’s ScubaNicks steps up for Rawai Food Relief

 

Phuket community
Emergency decree extended until end of May

Call it what it is- SARS-2 and people won't be so eager to expose themselves to it. CoV-19 sou...(Read More)

Airlines set to return as ban on domestic flights ends

With the resumption of flights on May 1, we deserve to be notified at this stage, the Province stand...(Read More)

China envoy threatens Australia boycott over virus inquest demand

China is trying to take conquer countries, by economics, their either give high interest loans, smal...(Read More)

Emergency decree extended until end of May

I regards to alcohol, how about assign designated suppliers to sell such as 711 or Family Mart. Ther...(Read More)

Emergency decree extended until end of May

kata, rawai chalong no virus cases open the area and the relevant and beaches...(Read More)

Emergency decree extended until end of May

wolfgang schaeuble president of the german Bundestag:decisions "cannot be left entirely in the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Kurt, I too thought lock down until this thing goes away was best but.... if you haven't read ...(Read More)

Emergency decree extended until end of May

HELP ! My liver get really worried,I am not sure if she make it to the end of May Horst Horst...(Read More)

Incoming flights ban extended to May 31

the international ban is for Phuket only, because in bkk the airport is open, and with domestic fli...(Read More)

Emergency decree extended until end of May

Hermann do you realise that there are people going hungry all over Phuket and queuing up for 5 or 6 ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Seara Sports
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 