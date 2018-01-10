The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice

BANGKOK: A Nonthaburi woman has asked Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police to take action against a member of a call centre gang who she accuses of using her lost ID card to open bank accounts which were used to swindle people, a crime that led to her being arrested for a crime she did not commit.

crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 10 January 2018, 08:42AM

Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon, 24, (left) shows the evidence police missed when they accused her in a fraud scheme. She has asked Crime Suppression Division police to catch the real crooks who opened bank accounts using her lost ID card. Photo: Apichart Jinakul
Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon, 24, (left) shows the evidence police missed when they accused her in a fraud scheme. She has asked Crime Suppression Division police to catch the real crooks who opened bank accounts using her lost ID card. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon, 24, sought help yesterday (Jan 9) from the CSD to track down the person she said used her lost ID to open nine accounts with seven banks.

She submitted a video clip showing a woman opening an account at Krungthai Bank’s Lat Phrao branch as evidence.

Ms Nicha was accompanied by her elder sister Punyada Kokmas, 33, when she met CSD commander Maitree Chimcherd and deputy chief Chakrit Sawasdee.

She told them she had travelled from Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district to the Lak Song area in Bangkok by bus on Oct 6 last year. On arrival she discovered her purse containing her ID card and other items had vanished.

She immediately advised the bank to block her ATM card and went to a nearby district office to report the loss of and apply for a replacement ID card the following day.

She later learned that on Dec 28 she had been summonsed to report to police, but was not at her house or office when police showed up to apprehend her for missing the appointment.

On Jan 6, she decided to go to the CSD after she found out that someone had used her lost ID card to open a total of nine bank accounts at seven banks. Each account showed transfers involving hundreds of thousands of baht.

At that meeting, CSD police informed her she had outstanding charges against her and was wanted on an arrest warrant.

She was handed over to Ban Tak Police in Tak province. She was initially refused bail, but was finally released the following day.

She then sought help from the CSD, again.

Ms Nicha insisted she was not involved with the call centre scammers and had reported the loss immediately to district officials so they could cancel her ID card while she obtained a new one.

Ronadol Numnonda, Bank of Thailand assistant governor, said the bank had ordered an urgent investigation into the matter.

“Financial institutions must know who their customers are and be able to authenticate their identities. These checking measures are part of Central Bank requirements which are intended to safeguard commercial banks from incidents of money laundering or other types of fraud,” said Mr Ronadol.

Ms Nicha intends to file both civil and criminal suits against the banks involved, according to her sister, Ms Punyada.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 10 January 2018 - 11:13:08

Ms Nicha is obviously not a VIP, influential, or rich person, seen the speedy arrest warrants procedure, and even locked up 1 night by police.
It is a , authority wise, shame full and incompetent affair.
A deep going investigation of her after all not legitimate arrest should take place.
The officials who are responsible should be demoted or sacked, as there is nothing to blame Ms Nicha for.
Her actions were correct, report to bank, report lost ID card, Government (!!!) did give her a new ID card, which only happens when you hand over a police report about missing/stolen!!!! 
That warrant thing shows something about the RTP, as RTP had full report about stolen card.

The trust in thai Justice system sinks down by the day.
No reforms in that field? Again, no RTP reforms?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

That marker looks about as old as when the Casuarina trees got cut down for the condos. They were protected as beach trees once upon a time. What cha...(Read More)

Foreign Minister confirms Yingluck in London since Sept

Funny premature thai Ministrial bla bla. They have no confirmed knowledge of Mrs Yinluck's where abouts. Just some photos. Perhaps something j...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

Last news. In the south 6 rangers in just a normal pick up wounded/die because of terrorist activity. When is Defence Minister providing them armour...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

ei ei, It was only one watch 'borrowed' from a friend , who past conveniently away, and forgotten to return to family. Not 18 watches!!! T...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

Obvious and unabashed corruption anyone? Well if I was Thai my culturally induced myopia would prevent me from noticing. I'm not Thai, so they don...(Read More)

Soi Dog founder questions report, calls for ‘refocussed’ government strategy

I am in complete agreement with John Dalley. I do wish people would stop complaining about the soi dogs and simply go back to their sterile countries ...(Read More)

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice

Ms Nicha is obviously not a VIP, influential, or rich person, seen the speedy arrest warrants procedure, and even locked up 1 night by police. It is ...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Guess we can say that the thai culture, so neurotically obsessed by appearance, not counts for pirate nest Patong. Appearance in Patong, or Surin Bea...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

Tough. The posts were placed by..."The resort management and the Land Office...to mark the resort’s private land boundaries." Tough also t...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

I understand having midnight or 1am closing times in heavily residential areas, but, why have any closing time around Bangla Road? I know, it's f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.