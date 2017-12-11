PHUKET: Contest Yachts, an iconic leader in custom-built sailing yachts, this past week launched its brand in Asia in Phuket. The launch came last Thursday (Dec 7), one day before the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR).

The launch was part of the brand’s international expansion in Asia and timed to coincide with the KRSR and the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

Owned and operated by Holland’s Conijn family for over three generations, Contest Yachts shines in the sailing world with its distinguished history of combining traditional craftsmanship with ultra-modern technologies and innovative solutions.

“We are delighted to launch our brand in Asia in close cooperation with our partner Northrop & Johnson Asia. The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous, combined with Phuket’s future yachting growth potential, provides an excellent opportunity to showcase Contest Yachts to the right audience,” said Contest Yachts CEO Arjen Conijn.

“We look forward to bringing our specialised brand of high-end European sailboats to the region, as the timing and event platform of the KRSR is a perfect fit,” he added.

Contest Yachts has always built and fitted yachts to the highest of standards in close cooperation with the exterior design team of Judel / Vrolijk & co and interior designers of Wetzels Brown Partners. Every Contest yacht offers inspiring modern designs and detailing with an exacting attention to detail to appeal to Asia’s sailing elite. Supreme examples of the workmanship involved are found in the bluewater “game-changer” Contest 67CS, the press-acclaimed Contest 72CS and the new flagship, the Contest 85CS, which sits at the head of a range of eight yachts from 13m/42ft to 26m/85ft, including the 16m Contest 52MC motor cruiser.

Richard Pope, CEO of Infinite Luxury and Kata Rocks, notes that the launch comes as the yachting scene in Asia is growing year on year. “We are thrilled that such a well-established brand like Contest Yachts chose the ultra-modern Kata Rocks to pave their way in Asia,” he said.

Mr Conijn told The Phuket News, “We are delighted to make our debut in the Asia Pacific yachting marketplace. With many owners of Contest yachts enjoying their bluewater world sailing, for many years our hand-built luxury yachts have visited the exciting seas and countless, wonderful destinations of the region.

“In these years we have seen the Asia-Pacific market open its arms to European, luxury-brand yachting. As Contest Yachts represents the very best standards of Dutch yacht design and construction, and it is definitely time we were here… and we are now truly pleased to be here in Asia, and look forward to meeting and working with the region’s exciting and growing and exciting yachting community,” he said.

In making the expansion into Asia a reality, Mr Conijn noted, “To explore and grow opportunity in a new region it is important to arrive not just with excellent yachts but with the right marketing partner. A partner who knows the market intimately. And to achieve that across the huge Asia Pacific market requires a very special partner, one with effective local presence across the entire region. So we are delighted to be working with Northrop & Johnson, headquartered in Hong Kong and with local national offices in Thailand, China, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. We couldn’t be better placed.”

The launch in Phuket specifically to coincide with KRSR was a clear statement. “We have watched the growth in luxury yachting here in the region for a long while and have always been very impressed with the increasing significance of the KRSR,” Mr Conijn noted.

“It has quickly proven itself as an important event on the yachting calendar, attracting high-quality contributors and visitors – a terrific audience, highly representative of the high end of yachting potential in the region. We are pleased to be a part of this year’s KRSR, and we look forward to introducing visitors to Contest Yachts,” he said.