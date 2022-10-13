Iceland ponders Phuket consulate

PHUKET: Thórir Ibsen, the Iceland Ambassador assigned to the Embassy of Iceland in Beijing, was in Phuket yesterday (Oct 12) to discuss opening a consulate on the island, according to Phuket officials.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 October 2022, 10:58AM

Mr Ibsen met with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the Phuket Governor’s Lounge at Provincial Hall, said a report of the meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The meeting was for two to discuss tourism and the opening of the consulate in Phuket, said the report.

Joining the meeting were Kanyarat Kalpyawarat, whose position was undisclosed, and Pornphan Sittichaiwijit, described as the Honorary Consul of Norway in Phuket Province.

The Ambassador of Iceland asked about measures to take care of Icelandic tourists visiting Phuket, said the report.

The Governor of Phuket explained the measures to take care of the safety of tourists in Phuket, the report continued.

The Governor also asked for support in Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the Specialized Expo 2028, the report added.

The report offered no further details of the meeting.

The meeting yesterday marked a continuation of developing diplomatic talks between Iceland and Thailand.

Ambassador of Thailand to Norway Vimolbajra Ruksakiati met with Högni S. Kristjánsson, Ambassador of Iceland to Norway, in Oslo last Thursday (Oct 6).

Both sides exchanged views on ways to promote bilateral relations between Thailand and Iceland, especially in the field of tourism, reported Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Before the COVID-19 situation, many Thais would like to visit Iceland and Thailand was among the popular destinations for Icelandic tourists, the MFA noted.

“Therefore, both sides hope that the lifting of travel measures would mark the revival of exchange of tourists between the two countries.

“Both sides also agreed that the ongoing Thai-EFTA FTA negotiations will contribute to expanding trade volume between Thailand and the members of European Free Trade Association (EFTA), including Iceland,” the MFA added.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) comprises Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

At that meeting in Oslo, Ambassador Vimolbajra informed Ambassador Kristjánsson of Thailand’s bid to host EXPO 2028 – Phuket, and also sought Iceland’s support in the bid.

“The Thai Embassy in Oslo looks forward to further enhancing our close cooperation between our two Embassies for the continued close and friendly relations between Thailand and Iceland,” the MFA said in its report.

In Thailand, Iceland has two Honorary Consuls present, Chamnarn Marksean (‘Mark’) Viravan and Poul Weber, both based in Bangkok. (See contact details here.)