Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout

PHUKET: An ice truck driver from Surat Thani has been charged with reckless driving after his converted pickup ice truck sideswiped an SUV on Thepkrasattri Rd yesterday afternoon.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 January 2019, 02:34PM

The ice truck driver was fined B400. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

The ice truck levelled the tree on the central reservation. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

The ice truck levelled the tree on the central reservation. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

The ice truck then jumped the gutter, mounted the central reservation, levelled a tree and then came to rest on its side in the oncoming lane in Muang Mai.

Capt Warawut Saensob of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 1:30pm.

Thalang Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the a white Toyota ice truck, branded as from the Ket Kaew Ice factory in Surat Thani, on its side in the southbound lane.

The ice truck driver, Phongsak Chanchaemsai, 25, from Chaiya, Surat Thani, was taken to Thalang Hospital for injuries to his right arm and elbow.
In the right-hand northbound lanes on the other side of the road was a Phuket-registered Mitsubishi Pajero SUV with heavy scratches along its left side. Its driver, Supot Nilawong, 44, was uninjured.

According to Capt Warawut’s report of the accident, both vehicles were travelling northbound side by side when the ice truck suddenly veered into the side of the Pajero.

From there the ice truck flew up onto the central reservation, slammed into a tree, uprooting it in the process, then flipped onto its side and spun to a rest in the right-hand southbound lane on the far side of the road.

Phongsak was with reckless driving causing property damage, Capt Worawut noted in his report.

Phongsak was fined B400 and ordered to pay compensation for damage to Mr Supot’s Pajero.

Capt Worawut made no mention of why Phongsak lost control of his vehicle, or any mention of any tests for drugs or alcohol.

Also of note, the driving license presented by Mr Supot, of Srisoonthorn, Thalang, was issued 20 years ago.

 

 

