Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ice skating congress held in Phuket

Ice skating congress held in Phuket

PHUKET: Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Phuket over the weekend to officiate the opening of the 58th International Skating Union Congress, being held from June 5-11 at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Phuket.


By The Phuket News

Monday 6 June 2022, 03:58PM

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

Photo: MoTS

« »

The International Skating Union (ISU) sets the guidelines for all competitive international ice skating disciplines, including figure skating and speed skating.

Joining Mr Phiphat for the occasion were ISU President Jan Dijkema, along with Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa; Dr Suwanna Silpa-archa, Sports Development Commissioner of the International Ice Skating Federation branch in Thailand; and Dr Sihasak Aree Rachakan, President of the Figure and Speed ​​Skating Sports Association of Thailand.

Representatives from more than 70 countries are attending the event, which was postponed from its original scheduled date in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Phuket Property

Top issues listed on the congress agenda are selecting a new International Ice Skating Union Executive Board and to discuss the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It is a special agenda that is being watched by various sports around the world,” Mr Phiphat said.

“This will have a positive effect on the name of Thailand being widely spoken, and help promote ice skating within Thailand. It is also a good opportunity to promote Thailand’s tourism sector to the world, presenting the both identity of Phuket and the beautiful culture and traditions of Thailand,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand beat China in huge upset in Ankara
Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph
Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title
Thais qualify for IWBF World Championships
Phuket Vagabonds host three-week touch rugby tournament
Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive
Ferrari bungles title comeback at crucial Monaco GP
War-torn Ukraine dream of World Cup morale boost
Australia win in London to set up World Sevens finale title-decider
Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Perez beats Sainz in mad Monaco
Leclerc on pole after Perez crash
Vinicius strikes as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Fonseka fails to fry Pancake in classic heavyweight dual
Phuket hosts ‘Deep Week’ open freediving festival

 

Phuket community
Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills

Shirley this is a job for the Education Minister, not a publicity stunt by the PM. I would have thou...(Read More)

Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise

@ JohnC... you asked "How do you steal elevators??" [Answer, with great effort] "...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

If the dolphin was transported in a canvas hangmat, hanging in spring frame work, protected against ...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

Prove that Thai Navy is not patrolling the Thai territorial waters good enough. Perhaps they thought...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

It's the same reason why so many here resisted mask wearing in the first place. Back when people...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

When hunting a spy its normally not best practice to announce it!...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secr...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

[They could be victims of human traffickers] LOL.. Gee, do you think? When you track down which corr...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

It's good they don't have lese majeste laws protecting politicians from the general public s...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

Did it get taken from Khuk Khak to Cape Panwa in the back of a pickup? Surprised the poor thing surv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 