Ice skating congress held in Phuket

PHUKET: Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Phuket over the weekend to officiate the opening of the 58th International Skating Union Congress, being held from June 5-11 at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Monday 6 June 2022, 03:58PM

The International Skating Union (ISU) sets the guidelines for all competitive international ice skating disciplines, including figure skating and speed skating.

Joining Mr Phiphat for the occasion were ISU President Jan Dijkema, along with Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa; Dr Suwanna Silpa-archa, Sports Development Commissioner of the International Ice Skating Federation branch in Thailand; and Dr Sihasak Aree Rachakan, President of the Figure and Speed ​​Skating Sports Association of Thailand.

Representatives from more than 70 countries are attending the event, which was postponed from its original scheduled date in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Top issues listed on the congress agenda are selecting a new International Ice Skating Union Executive Board and to discuss the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It is a special agenda that is being watched by various sports around the world,” Mr Phiphat said.

“This will have a positive effect on the name of Thailand being widely spoken, and help promote ice skating within Thailand. It is also a good opportunity to promote Thailand’s tourism sector to the world, presenting the both identity of Phuket and the beautiful culture and traditions of Thailand,” he added.