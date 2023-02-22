333 at the beach
Ice delivery pickup rolls after burst tyre

Ice delivery pickup rolls after burst tyre

PHUKET: A man escaped serious injury when the ice delivery pickup he was driving suffered a burst tyre, causing the pickup to swerve out of control and roll on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang this morning (Feb 22).

accidentstransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 February 2023, 10:31AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Pongpipat Khamchomphu of the Thalang Police said officers were alerted to the accident at 6am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene, opposite the Toyota Next on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 8 Tambon Thepkrasattri, to find the pickup truck with heavy damage and its refrigerated ice box lying separately overturned on the road further back.

The refrigerated ice box had been torn open by the fall onto the road and bags of ice were scattered along the road.

The driver, Kobchai Sriintrasut, 33, told police that he was delivering ice from Phang Nga when the accident occurred.

One of the rear tyre blew out, causing the pickup to swerve uncontrollably and hit the central reservation. The impact caused the pickup to roll, and the ice box on the back to separate from the truck, Mr Kobchai said.

Luckily, Mr Kobchai suffered only light injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The wreck was soon removed from the scene and the ice bags and other debris were cleared from the road, allowing traffic to resume as normal.

