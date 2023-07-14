ICC to hand out equal prize money in men’s and women’s cricket

Phuket Sport

Phuket

Thailand

World ICC to hand out equal prize money in men’s and women’s cricket

CRICKET: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday (July 13) that it will distribute equal prize money to men’s and women’s teams from now on at its events.

Cricket

By AFP

Saturday 15 July 2023 09:00 AM

Women’s cricket teams will now be paid equal prize money to their male equivalents at ICC events. Photo: AFP

In a statement, the governing body said teams at events such as the T20 and one-day international World Cups will receive equal prize money for both their finishing position in the tournament and winning a match at those events. “This is a significant moment in the history of our sport,” said ICC chair Greg Barclay. “I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally.” Prize money at the last men’s 50-over World Cup in 2019 totalled US$10 million (B346mn), nearly three times the $3.5mn on offer at the 2022 women’s World Cup. Football’s governing body FIFA has come under fire for not introducing equal prize money at its World Cups. The $152mn in prize money and player participation fees on offer at the upcoming women’s football World Cup is still a fraction of the $440mn handed out to national associations at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.