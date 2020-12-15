BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

ICC rejects Uighur genocide complaint against China

ICC rejects Uighur genocide complaint against China

WORLD: International Criminal Court prosecutors have rejected calls by exiled Uighurs to investigate China for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity, the chief prosecutor’s office said in a report yesterday (Dec 14).

Chinesecrimepolitics
By AFP

Tuesday 15 December 2020, 05:41PM

According to reports and witness testimonies, there are more than a million Uighurs held against their will in different camps in Xinjiang. Photo: Human Rights Watch file photo

According to reports and witness testimonies, there are more than a million Uighurs held against their will in different camps in Xinjiang. Photo: Human Rights Watch file photo

The Uighurs handed a huge dossier of evidence to the court in July accusing China of locking more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in re-education camps and of forcibly sterilising women.

But the office of prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said it was unable to act because the alleged acts happened on the territory of China, which is not a signatory to The Hague-based ICC.

In its annual report Bensouda’s office said “this precondition for the exercise of the court’s territorial jurisdiction did not appear to be met with respect to the majority of the crimes alleged.”

There was also “no basis to proceed at this time” on separate claims of forced deportations of Uighurs back to China from Tajikistan and Cambodia, the ICC report said.

K9 Point

The Uighurs had argued that even though the alleged deportations did not happen on Chinese soil, the ICC could act because they happened on Tajik and Cambodian territory, and both of them are ICC members.

Lawyers for the Uighurs had now asked the court to reconsider “on the basis of new facts or evidence”, the ICC prosecutor’s report said.

China has called the accusations baseless and says the facilities in the northwestern Xinjiang region are job training centres aimed at steering people away from terrorism.

The ICC has no obligation to consider complaints filed to the prosecutor, who can decide independently what cases to submit to judges at the court, set up in 2002 to achieve justice for the world’s worst crimes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby among new Covid cases! Sirinath for UNESCO World Heritage Site? || December 15
No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares
New Year celebrations allowed, all provinces COVID-safe
Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status
Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays
London set for tighter virus curbs as Netherlands enters Xmas lockdown
Fraud charges taint ’We Travel Together’ scheme
PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local govt’s told to boost road safety! Top cop’s corruption sentence reduced? || December 14
Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban
Kamala death deemed suicide due to depression
Two-metre king cobra caught at Thalang housing estate
Woman injured as restaurant gas cylinder sets power pole on fire
Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump
UK and EU extend Brexit talks after ditching deadline

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

Why should these days be different than others? Road safety should be a priority EVERY day of the ye...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

So all this clamour on here was about 200baht for a 1km ride ? Pathetic !...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status

Sirinath Park is in no way worthy of UNESCO status. It is piss poorly managed, trashy beaches, daily...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

Kurt, what you expect, its DEK, a guy who has obviously no friends as he consider asking somebody fo...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Before the pedantic ones start the last comment was about green plate taxis in general- I am fully a...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The fare may have been negotiated but it was a complete ripoff- well done for doing sod all again. J...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The "family" wins again! I bet there was some "Sicilian" music playing in the ba...(Read More)

PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

Reading between the lines....are we going to see a sudden spike in false covid-19 cases triggering t...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

@K Same campaigns every year and same comment from you every time. No wonder the 2000 comments in...(Read More)

PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

Really? I thought Thailand had the whole COVID problem under control. No reports of infections o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property

 