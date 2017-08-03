PHUKET: Officials from Phuket International Airport have today denied a claim posted on a Phuket Facebook group yesterday (Aug 2) which stated the airport failed to meet the standards, including those of security, of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The claim which officials have said is false was made on the Facebook page ‘Spotlight Phuket’, which has nearly 46,000 likes. The page wrote, “Breaking news: Phuket Airport did not pass the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) including safety standards. All standards were assessed and failed. It is a reflection of the management of the airport if safety standards are not passed. This is a big deal. How dare you continue the service. The country is ruined.”

A representative from the airport today (Aug 3) posted a statement in a LINE group specifically for Phuket media stating, “Phuket International Airport would like to clarify a case of dissemination of information on social media about the failure of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). We have to clarify that this is not true.

“Phuket International Airport is not included in the ICAO. But we do have to be ready for a standard and security check from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. This check will take place from Aug 7-11 this year. This is only the internal process,” the statement said.

It continued, “The ICAO is launched by the Universal Security Audit Program Continuous Monitoring Approach: USAP-CMA from July 11 to July 21 2017. Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Muang International Airport are in this program. The results from the program did not show any issues for security. The only issue found is improvement for better service according to the standard.

“However, Phuket International Airport does not ignore safety and security. Our safety and security project continues to cooperate with offices that are involved such as government offices including local government offices and aviation companies.”

An Airports of Thailand (AOT) official who declined to be named commented to The Phuket News today, “We have gathered evidence such as screenshots of the posts. It is against the Computer Crime Act to spread wrong information online. Also, it is detrimental to the airport’s image.

“It is not yet certain whether we will file a lawsuit, but the evidence has been collected in order to possibly do so,” said the official.

