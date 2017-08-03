Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘ICAO standards failure rumours false’, say Phuket Airport officials

PHUKET: Officials from Phuket International Airport have today denied a claim posted on a Phuket Facebook group yesterday (Aug 2) which stated the airport failed to meet the standards, including those of security, of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

transport, crime, technology,

The Phuket News

Thursday 3 August 2017, 04:59PM

The airport encouraged social media users to follow up on news directly via the AoT Contact Centre at 1722 or via their website www.airportthai.co.th. Photo: AoT
The airport encouraged social media users to follow up on news directly via the AoT Contact Centre at 1722 or via their website www.airportthai.co.th. Photo: AoT

The claim which officials have said is false was made on the Facebook page ‘Spotlight Phuket’, which has nearly 46,000 likes. The page wrote, “Breaking news: Phuket Airport did not pass the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) including safety standards. All standards were assessed and failed. It is a reflection of the management of the airport if safety standards are not passed. This is a big deal. How dare you continue the service. The country is ruined.”

A representative from the airport today (Aug 3) posted a statement in a LINE group specifically for Phuket media stating, “Phuket International Airport would like to clarify a case of dissemination of information on social media about the failure of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). We have to clarify that this is not true.

“Phuket International Airport is not included in the ICAO. But we do have to be ready for a standard and security check from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. This check will take place from Aug 7-11 this year. This is only the internal process,” the statement said.

It continued, “The ICAO is launched by the Universal Security Audit Program Continuous Monitoring Approach: USAP-CMA from July 11 to July 21 2017. Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Muang International Airport are in this program. The results from the program did not show any issues for security. The only issue found is improvement for better service according to the standard.

C and C Marine

“However, Phuket International Airport does not ignore safety and security. Our safety and security project continues to cooperate with offices that are involved such as government offices including local government offices and aviation companies.”

An Airports of Thailand (AOT) official who declined to be named commented to The Phuket News today, “We have gathered evidence such as screenshots of the posts. It is against the Computer Crime Act to spread wrong information online. Also, it is detrimental to the airport’s image.

“It is not yet certain whether we will file a lawsuit, but the evidence has been collected in order to possibly do so,” said the official.

The airport encouraged social media users to follow up on news directly via the AoT Contact Centre at 1722 or via their website www.airportthai.co.th.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Pauly44,your comment shows exactly why so many tourists die when swimming.They ignore red flags simply because they think they know everything better,...(Read More)

Repairs to Phuket tsunami-warning towers underway

Foot...it's what's termed as "normal wear and tear." Big Ben is under cover, but it too breaks down and has to be repaired. Same as ...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Pauly44...It's not a comeback at all, merely pointing out to you as to how your comments give credence to what I say and why some comments are wro...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Pauly44...oh really? "Lifeguard Training. 4-8 September...This training will be conducted by 5 members of Surf Lifesaving Australia, led by David...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

44,you could save yourself even more time ,if you would stop writing your own comments!...(Read More)

Repairs to Phuket tsunami-warning towers underway

Why do they break so often? Aren't they waterproofed?...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Jor 12; Your comment perfectly demonstrates your ignorance, Australian lifeguards put the Thai lifeguards to shame....(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Pauly44..."pure laziness" that probably comes about from being taught by Aussies who train them? "She'll be right mate"...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Jor 12; Your usual comeback believing you're highly intelligent attempting to phsycoanalyze others comments, lucky for you and Eagle there's G...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.