‘I am not a COVID-infected prostitute’, says Phuket woman

PHUKET: Police have yet to treat seriously a formal complaint filed by a local woman who was accused online by man who posted her photo and claimed that she was a prostitute who worked in Phoonpon Soi 11, that she had slept with 20 customers in three days and that she was now infected with COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronaviruspolicecrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 May 2021, 05:54PM

Phuket native Rungaroon Siela, 29, today asked for the media’s help in refuting the allegations online. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket native Rungaroon Siela, 29, appealed to the media today asking for help in bringing attention to her case after she filed a formal police complaint, but since then no action had been taken.

Ms Rung-aroon explained that the accusations were posted through a Facebook account named “Art Poopsex” on Wednesday (May 12).

The man had sent her messages, inviting her to have sex with him, she said.

“I refused his invitation and blocked his account. Then he got mad at me and sent messages to another of my accounts, but I have not replied to him,” she said.

“On the same day, a friend sent me a screenshot of a post made by the account on a group named ‘Khon Sode Phuket (Mai)’ [Single People Phuket (New)], which used my photo and posted false information about me.

The post wrote: “Reminder, those who are customers of Anny@Soi 11. Please take a test quickly. Anny has confessed to a doctor that she had slept with 20 customers in three days. You may be one of them. Go take a test”.

“After that I sent him a message and called him many times to ask why he posted that. He replied once, ‘Already deleted, done’, but I still see the false information shared through the Line app,” Ms Rungaroon said.

“On Wednesday evening, I went to Phuket City Police Station and informed the police to file a formal complaint. After filing the complaint, I returned home,” she said.

Ms Rungaroon said that she later found the man’s true identity through a search online, and returned to the police station to inform the officers there.

“I went to the police station again yesterday to tell the police, but an officer on duty at the time told me that I must tell the officer who accepted the formal complaint from me,” she said.

“I returned home and went back to the police station again later to see the officer who received my formal complaint, and the officer told me that she was busy clearing other documents and that she would call me later,” Ms Rungaroon continued.

“I have not received any calls from police so far, so I have to ask the media to help me because I have been accused of being a prostitute. My family and I have been wrongfully shamed, and we must tell the public,” she said.