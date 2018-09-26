PHUKET: Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has announced the appointment of Samit Ganguly as General Manager, overseeing all aspects of day-to-day operations at the resort of 201 rooms and suites located along Phuket’s prestigious west-coast at Kamala Cove.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 September 2018, 08:57AM

Hyatt Regency Phuket’s new General Manager, Samit Ganguly.

With over 18-years’ hospitality experience and a comprehensive background in sales and marketing, Mr Ganguly commenced his career with Hyatt in 2002, progressing through various sales roles before holding positions as Director of Convention Sales at Hyatt Regency Dubai and Director of Sales at Hyatt Regency Kolkata. A tenure with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group followed as Director of Marketing at their flagship New Delhi property, The Radisson Blu Plaza.

Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Mr Ganguly spent six years with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, initially as Director of Sales and Marketing and most recently as Hotel Manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Samit back to the Hyatt family and wish him much success with Hyatt Regency Phuket,” said Willi Martin, Area Vice President and General Manager.

“I am thrilled to be back with Hyatt Hotels and more interestingly in Phuket, Thailand, the country which is the flag bearer of Asian Hospitality,” said Mr Ganguly.