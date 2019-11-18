Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket

Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket

SAMUT PRAKAN: A 23-year-old woman has filed a complaint with police that her husband has fled with their winning lottery ticket, worth B6 million, even though they had agreed to share the money equally.

police
By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 November 2019, 01:35PM

Pornthida Chamnanwet, 23, shows her written complaint that her husband had taken off with their winning 6-million-baht lottery ticket, at Phra Pradaeng police station in Samut Prakan last night (Nov 17). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan / Bangkok Post

Pornthida Chamnanwet, 23, shows her written complaint that her husband had taken off with their winning 6-million-baht lottery ticket, at Phra Pradaeng police station in Samut Prakan last night (Nov 17). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan / Bangkok Post

Pornthida Chamnanwet, a native of Ubon Ratchathani province, filed her complaint at Phra Pradaeng Police Station about 10:30pm last night.

She said she and her husband Wijak Wannaprasit, 34, a native of Bangkok’s Thon Buri district, worked in the same factory.

They had cashed in a ticket for a three-digit prize with a lottery vendor on Nov 9. At the same time they bought two more government lottery tickets, one of which she picked.

The ticket she chose, 017223, won a B6mn first prize in the draw on Saturday.

They had recorded their win at Phra Pradaeng Police Station, had their photos taken with the ticket and also signed their names on it, Ms Pornthida said. Then they returned to their rented room on Soi Suk Sawat 64.

Overjoyed, they agreed to divide the prize equally between them and were planning how they would each spend their share, she said.

Yesterday evening, Ms Pornthida said, Mr Wijak told her she would have to make do with only B2mn. She asked why. Then they had argued.

Her husband told her to go to court, and walked out with the ticket, she said.

Ms Pornthida asked police to prevent her husband cashing in the ticket and said she would also ask the Government Lottery Office to block payment.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital
Power outage to affect area near Darasamut Intersection
Large leatherback turtle lays eggs on Thai Mueang Beach
Drug raids net eight suspects
Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt
Economic slowdown hits home
Royal rainmakers halt Phuket cloud-seeding operations
Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans
Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated
Rescue service vehicle shot at in Srisoonthorn
Phuket Property Guide: Bungalows and villas
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
Phuket mains power supply gets major upgrade
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass of Meth found in Treadmills headed for Japan, Raids begin to crack down on illegal pesticides, Russian overstayer caught after 7 years and the political party looking to end conscription|| November 15
American escapee Bart Helmus pronounced dead

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Children used to sell flowers is a common sight in many towns throughout many towns in Thailand. I&#...(Read More)

Royal rainmakers halt Phuket cloud-seeding operations

Of course they take credit, for making it rain, but there's no eay to prove it.... me thinks it ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Bungalows and villas

It is NEVER safe to purchase anything in thailand because Thai judiciary cannot protect you against ...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

...specially for children. Many foreigners, previous repeaters. turn their back to Thailand. It...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

Well, marketing, with a international scope is not what thai do. It is all,...'this is the way w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

It is time Phuket gets a statue showing that children in torn, dirty clothes selling things late ev...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Great piece of Opinion! Doesn't need any comment. Phuket top Officials should bow their heads i...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

Strange. Why the woman didn't pull husband out of the car and tried CPR until rescue workers arr...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Intelligence of the 4th Army failed terrible ( Or?). ...."This village never before considerat...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

All these thai rubber laws, pfff. Thai use any law if it is convenient ( read: when it is profitabl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
The Sunday Brunch Club
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thanyapura Football