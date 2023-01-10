Husband and wife serial thieves arrested

PHUKET: A husband and wife have been arrested for stealing a wide range of items, including a paraglider motor, and selling them to second shops for just thousands of baht.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 January 2023, 07:01PM

The couple’s antics were brought to the attention of Wichit Police at about 3:18pm on Friday (Jan 6), when Russian national Oliver Thurman reported that a towing rig and a Carry Boy cover were missing, presumed stolen, Wichit Police reported today (Jan 10).

Officers examined CCTV footage available and saw a man and woman steal the equipment and depart the scene on a motorbike and sidecar (saleng).

By questioning owners of secondhand shops in the area and nearby, officers were able to identify the couple ‒ Mr Banjerd and Ms Toon Mathurasorn ‒ and place them under arrest at 1:30pm yesterday (Jan 9), police reported.

Owners of the secondhand goods shops that police spoke with said they were familiar with the couple. They had continually returned to sell items worth hundreds of thousands of baht, but were willing to accept only thousands of baht in return.

Among the objects brought to one shop was a paraglider motor, officers noted, with the shop owner saying he refused to buy it because he did not trade in such items.

Mr and Ms Mathurasorn were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged for their latest theft.

No details of their other alleged thefts were reported.