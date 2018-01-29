PICHIT: A Frenchman, a prime suspect in the murder of an Italian man whose charred, dismembered body was discovered on Jan 19 in Phichit, has been arrested in neighbouring Kamphaeng Phet province.

Monday 29 January 2018, 11:52AM

Frenchman Amuary Rigaud, 33, after his arrest in a forest in Kamphaeng Phet yesterday evening (Jan 28). Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui

Amuary Rigaud, 33, was apprehended yesterday evening (Jan 28) in a forest in Kamphaeng Phet province where he was camping with his Thai girlfriend, Rujira Klaylamai, 38, who fled during the arrest.

The couple are wanted for the murder of Giuseppe De Stefani, 61, who was formerly Rujira’s boyfriend. His body was discovered in a forest near Bueang Thap Chan, a freshwater pond in Bung Na Rang district of Phichit.

Police allege the couple killed Mr De Stefani, cut up his body and burned it in a bonfire of rubber tyres near the reservoir. The Phichit Provincial Court last Wednesday (Jan 24) issued warrants for their arrest as requested by police.

After a week on the run, the couple were tracked down to Kamphaeng Phet, where a local resident spotted the suspects’ getaway car in the forest in Kosamphinakhon district, near Tak province.

In addition to a tent and other camping equipment, a Toyota Yaris with Samut Songkhram licence plates was found at the camp. The car was originally a bronze colour but had been repainted black.

The French fugitive looked tired and scared.

Rujira evaded arrest, but police were confident she would be caught soon.

Read original story here.