Hunt for Sandhu killers continues

PHUKET: The hunt for the two men wanted for the slaying of Jimi Sandhu last Friday continued with officers retracing the escape route of the perpetrators through the Saiyuan area in Rawai today (Feb 9).

murderhomicidecrimeviolencepoliceland

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 February 2022, 06:17PM

Police focussed their search efforts today (Feb 9) on the Saiyuan area in Rawai, where the two men were last seen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police focussed their search efforts today (Feb 9) on the Saiyuan area in Rawai, where the two men were last seen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police focussed their search efforts today (Feb 9) on the Saiyuan area in Rawai, where the two men were last seen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police focussed their search efforts today (Feb 9) on the Saiyuan area in Rawai, where the two men were last seen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

This morning, investigators from the Region 8 Police, Crime Suppression Division, Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police and even the Region 8 Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit scoured the streets of Soi Saiyuan 8, 9 and 10.

The main focus of the search was on Soi Saiyuan 9, located across the road from where Sandhu was gunned down outside his rented hotel villa.

Police questioned local residents and other guests staying in the villas. Officers specifically questioned foreigners, and requested to check their passports and compare appearance with the two men recorded on security CCTV killing Sandhu then fleeing the scene.

Police also inspected a Muay Thai camp in the area, but said that so far no vital clues to tracing the killers had been discovered.

Police presume the killers to be foreigners, both at least 180 centimeters tall.

Forensic police today were reported to be expediting their analysis of bullets and bullet casings found at the scene, where Sandhu was shot at close range at least 19 times, in order to compare their test results with firearms in the area.

Police reported today that they are still waiting for DNA test results on shirts believed to be from the criminals that officers found and collected from a bin behind the boxing camp, in ​​Moo 7 Saiyuan. The results are expected in the next few days.

CCTV footage from a private home in the area showed the two men walking along Soi Aree Rop Uthit, Saiyuan, at 11:02pm before stopping to discard some items in the bin. Officers later learned of this through the CCTV footage provided, and recovered the clothes from the bin.

Police today also confirmed that they had spoken to a person who saw the two men walking barefoot on the small street connecting Soi Saiyuan 8 and Soi Saiyuan 9.

Officials are still reviewing CCTV footage from throughout the area in the hope of discovering the last known direction where the men were seen fleeing.