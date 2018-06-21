FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Hunt for foreigners videoed stealing gold bracelet

SURAT THANI: Police are hunting two foreign men who stole a bracelet worth B102,000 from a gold shop in Muang district of Surat Thani province yesterday (June 20).

Thursday 21 June 2018

Two foreign men arrive at a gold shop in Surat Thani’s Muang district to show interest to buy a gold ring before making off with a gold bracelet worth over B100,000. Photo: Taken from footage of CCTV

The theft occurred at Mae Malee 7 gold shop on Na Muang road in Muang municipality area.

Uthumporn Sinmai, 35, a saleswoman at the shop, told police that two foreign men of middle eastern appearance arrived at her shop shortly before midday yesterday, Capt Winai Kerdsuwan, deputy investigation chief, said.

One man was wearing a white T-shirt bearing the words “HAT YAI Thailand”, and the other man an orange singlet with the words “I love PHUKET”. They showed an interest in buying a gold ring.

While discussing the price the man in the white T-shirt asked to also see a five-baht weight gold bracelet, worth B102,000. The man in the orange vest started talking with her while his friend took B2,800 from his wallet to pay for the ring, Ms Uthumporn said.

After they had left the shop, she discovered the gold bracelet was missing. A security camera recording from inside the shop showed the man in the white T-shirt covering the bracelet with his wallet.

Lt Col Niphon Chatree, deputy superintendent for crime suppression at Muang Police Station, said the two foreigners had checked out from a hotel in Muang district at 10am yesterday, before the theft.

They earlier went to another gold shop, but left empty-handed, before going to the Mae Malee 7 gold shop, where the bracelet was stolen.

Police were tracking down the two suspects.

Read original story here.

 

 

