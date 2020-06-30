Hungry Klopp plans to build on Liverpool title win

FOOTBALL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his newly crowned English champions are hungry for more silverware after ending a 30-year wait to win the league title.

By AFP

Wednesday 1 July 2020, 08:00AM

Klopp’s men have already smashed one record by winning the league with seven games to spare and could break a series of other landmarks. Photo: AFP

They are on course to set a new record points tally and winning margin, currently holding a 23-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The German, who has revitalised Liverpool’s fortunes since taking charge in 2015, highlighted the importance of last season’s Champions League win as an important stepping stone in dethroning Manchester City as champions.

And Klopp called on his players to remain “humble” in the quest for more success.

“The consistency the boys showed is so exceptional and we will not stop,” Klopp said in a videoconference last Friday (June 26).

“We really have to and will stay focused because we see the opportunity. Will not stop doesn’t mean we will win everything, we just want to improve.”

Even during the trophy-laden 1970s and 80s at Anfield, Liverpool never amassed as many points as they have in losing just two of their past 70 league games.

“It is not over yet, that’s the good thing,” said an emotional Klopp, who extended his contract until 2024 earlier this season. “The team all look like they have a good few years in their legs.”

The club have also tied down a core group of key players to long contracts over the past two years.

‘Passion’

Liverpool only missed out on the title last season by a solitary point to City despite amassing a club record tally of 97.

“The consistency comes from the mix of determination, buying into the idea, character, attitude and personality that makes this group special,” Klopp said.

“They are still humble. As long as we stay humble we have a good chance to stay successful in the future too.”

Liverpool were just two wins away from the title when the coronavirus pandemic hit English football, forcing a three-month Premier League stoppage.

Supporters ignored Klopp’s plea not to gather in large crowds around the club’s Anfield stadium as the title was won on June 25, with thousands pouring on to the streets to celebrate.

Klopp, in an open letter to fans in the Liverpool Echo, said he “did not love” the scenes that took place at Pier Head.

“I am a human being and your passion is also my passion, but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kind of public gatherings,” wrote Klopp.

“We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and whom we have applauded and to the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this,” he added.

Klopp said fans should celebrate in a safe way in private settings to avoid spreading the disease.

However, the 53-year-old is delighted to bring some joy at a difficult time for many and offer hope and expectation for when fans can return to watching games live.

“What we love is when you have a successful football club in your city, it always gives the city a lift,” said Klopp.

“I think at this time all cities in the world need a lift, Liverpool as well, and I am really happy about that.

“This title is a sign that we played a good season but is also a sign for the future. That there is some football you are looking forward to and some atmospheres you are looking forward to and we need that in this moment in time.”