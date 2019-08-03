‘Hungry Ghost’ Festival to return to Phuket

PHUKET: The annual Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival, to be honoured in Phuket this year on Aug 13-29, will see Ranong Rd in the heart of Phuket Town closed from early afternoon until late into the night for two nights for celebrations.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 August 2019, 11:00AM

The annual Por Tor parade will return as part of the Hungry Ghost festival celebrations in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Por Tor Festival, as it is called in Phuket, traditionally falls on the 15th day of the seventh waxing moon on the Chinese calendar, and Thai-Chinese people believe that the spirits of ancestors are released from hell to visit their relatives during this period.

The festival, which is also celebrated as the “Hungry Ghost” festival elsewhere throughout Asia, upholds the age-old practice of Chinese people making merit for their ancestors, as a tradition of gratitude.

“The Por Tor Festival helps to preserve the beautiful cultural traditions of Thai-Chinese local residents and pass on the practice to their younger generations. Event organisers aim to educate tourists both Thais and foreigners about our culture and beliefs and to boost tourism for Phuket Town,” Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana said in announcing the celebrations this week.

As is tradition, the annual festival will be full of ceremonies and performances of local entertainment, Mayor Somjai added.

The main festivities will be held on Aug 17-18 along the section of Ranong Rd from the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market to the intersection in front of the Jui Tui Shrine, Mayor Somjai explained.

The schedule of events is as follows:

August 17

1pm to 11pm: The third floor of the Fresh Market building will open for everyone to pay their respects to Por Tor Kong – the King of Hell. People will also see the red turtle cakes and foods, fruits and desserts prepared for the spirits. In the evening, there will be five stages attendees to choose for their amusement.

Stage 1, 6pm-11pm: Live performance by the ‘Star Dance’ band, turtle cake eating competition, games and contests

Stage 2, 8pm-midnight: Thai country music (Luk Thoong) concert featuring singer Sunaree Ratchasima.

Stage 3, 8:30pm-11pm: Nang Talung shadow-puppet play performed by Pratom Piboonsin team of artists

Stage 4, 8pm to midnight: Rong Ngeng traditional dance by national artist troupe

Stage 5, 8pm to midnight: Live band concert and movies to be shown on dual screens.

August 18: Same entertainment as Aug 17, except for popular local singer Ko Khai to perform in concert on Stage 2 from 8pm-11pm.