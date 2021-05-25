Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo

PHUKET: Police do not suspect any suspicious circumstances were involved in the death of a 56-year-old Hungarian man whose body was found in a condo south of Patong yesterday (May 24).

deathpatongpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 May 2021, 11:59AM

Police and rescue workers at the condo building south of Patong yesterday (May 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police arrived at the scene, The Haven Condominium on Sirirat Rd, at the southern end of Patong, at about 1pm to find the body of the man* collapsed on the floor of the bathroom in the condo.

Officers from the Patong Police reported they had found no signs of assault and no evidence of theft from the room.

Police believe the man died three to four days before his body was found.

The officers checked the building’s security CCTV and confirmed that the man had not left his room for four days before his body was discovered.

The man also had no visitors during that time, police confirmed.

Staff had not entered the room before police arrived, officers reported. They had noticed a foul odour emanating from the room and notified the Patong Police.

The police report did not note whether any further examination of the man’s body was to be conducted, though that is standard practice in order for doctors to issue a death certificate so that the body can be released to relatives.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his relatives have been notified of his death.