The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo

Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo

PHUKET: Police do not suspect any suspicious circumstances were involved in the death of a 56-year-old Hungarian man whose body was found in a condo south of Patong yesterday (May 24).

deathpatongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 May 2021, 11:59AM

Police and rescue workers at the condo building south of Patong yesterday (May 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the condo building south of Patong yesterday (May 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police arrived at the scene, The Haven Condominium on Sirirat Rd, at the southern end of Patong, at about 1pm to find the body of the man* collapsed on the floor of the bathroom in the condo.

Officers from the Patong Police reported they had found no signs of assault and no evidence of theft from the room.

Police believe the man died three to four days before his body was found.

The officers checked the building’s security CCTV and confirmed that the man had not left his room for four days before his body was discovered.

The man also had no visitors during that time, police confirmed.

Staff had not entered the room before police arrived, officers reported. They had noticed a foul odour emanating from the room and notified the Patong Police.

The police report did not note whether any further examination of the man’s body was to be conducted, though that is standard practice in order for doctors to issue a death certificate so that the body can be released to relatives.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his relatives have been notified of his death.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 25 May 2021 - 13:07:04 

What about to check the electric in this building, many get electric shocks in phuket and die. Remember 2 children die in one hotel on Karon, one in swimming pool and one bathroom. And one in Rawai last year.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac as 28 rifles go missing in Deep South || May 25
Andaman coast to make UNESCO bid
Governor joins call for calm over vaccination registrations
WHO nod for Sinovac vaccine expected this week
COVID social media posts prompt charges
Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine registration to be temporarily suspended? Heavy weather warning || May 24
Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination
Study shows dogs can detect COVID-positive arrivals
Heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Experts urge more jab variety
Deputy PM Jurin touts Phuket, Phang Nga travel bubble
Billions of cheap vaccines for poor as IMF proposes $50bn pandemic plan
Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in vaccination registration lucky draw

 

Phuket community
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Kurt, Consider it a blessing in disguise and pray the Crap O Vac won't be forced on 'faran...(Read More)

Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’

Great comment by K.As always.Respect!...(Read More)

Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’

The recommended interval of AZ is 4 weeks, not 4 MONTHS ! This plan is blatant medical malpractice a...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

Still waiting for those work permit figures PN. Why not go and ask the labour office exactly how man...(Read More)

Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo

What about to check the electric in this building, many get electric shocks in phuket and die. Remem...(Read More)

COVID social media posts prompt charges

'Truth- you can't handle the truth'- Jack Nicholson, A Few Good Men....(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

Quote "In addition, you must choose the time slot and vaccine center venue within that date as ...(Read More)

Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’

Why did general Prayut took 'my' 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations? Prayut could have taken Sinovac...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

I need to go 'home country' in September. If by than not fully vaccinated I go not-vaccinate...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

Is itn't strange that Thailand just hangs in with Sinovac 'sugar water', and a little am...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design

 