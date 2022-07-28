Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines

Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines

MANILA: Anxious residents slept outside after hundreds of aftershocks rattled the earthquake-hit northern Philippines, locals said today (July 28), as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr flew to the region to inspect the damage.

disastersdeath
By AFP

Thursday 28 July 2022, 11:41AM

Five people were killed and more than 150 injured in the Philippines when a powerful quake struck Abra province. Photo: AFP

Five people were killed and more than 150 injured in the Philippines when a powerful quake struck Abra province. Photo: AFP

Five people were killed and more than 150 injured when a 7.0-magnitude quake struck the lightly populated province of Abra yesterday morning, authorities said.

The powerful quake rippled across the mountainous region, toppling buildings, triggering landslides and shaking high-rise towers hundreds of kilometres away in the capital Manila.

“Aftershocks happen almost every 20 minutes, 15 minutes since yesterday,” said Reggi Tolentino, a restaurant owner in Abra’s provincial capital Bangued.

“Many slept outside last night, almost every family.”

Hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed, roads were blocked by landslides and power was knocked out in affected provinces.

But in Abra, which felt the full force of the quake, overall damage had been “very minimal”, police chief Colonel Maly Cula told AFP.

“We don’t have a lot of people in evacuation sites although many people are staying in the streets because of the aftershocks,” Cula said.

“Abra is back to normal.”

More than 800 aftershocks have been recorded since the quake hit, including 24 that were strong enough to feel, the local seismological agency said.

In Vigan City, a UNESCO World Heritage site and tourist destination in Ilocos Sur province, centuries-old structures built during the Spanish colonial period were damaged.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Governor Jeremias Singson told Teleradyo that 460 buildings in the province had been affected, including the Bantay Bell Tower, which partially crumbled.

“Our tourism industry and small business owners were really affected,” Singson said.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Yesterday’s quake was one of the strongest recorded in the Philippines in recent years and was felt across swathes of Luzon island, the most populous in the archipelago.

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing more than 200 people and triggering landslides.

Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of houses were damaged.

The powerful quake altered the island’s landscape and a “ground rupture” pushed up a stretch of earth by about three metres, creating a wall of rock above the epicentre.

In 1990, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture stretching over a hundred kilometres.

Fatalities were estimated to reach over 1,200, with major damage to buildings in Manila.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise
Phuket marks HM The King’s birthday
Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo
Fuel tariff hike to set record high
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27
Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case
‘Post COVID Syndrome’ tourism campaign launched for Phang Nga
Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt
People invited to join King’s birthday celebrations
Pair of new studies point to natural COVID origin
Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

well it would make sense to have some sort of licence to sell weed, same as there is for alcohol.. t...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Well wait and se, soon coming a outbreak in Patong and after that Rawai and then the rest of Phuket....(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

I am surprised no-one else noticed Kurt's subtle joke: "the high Thai officials." Bril...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Christy - this time I have to disagree with you. Uniforms are an effective way of preventing discrim...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

in patong everyone just smoking under the sun, walk about and you smell it everywhere... recreationa...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

The fact is clear- recreational usage, i.e. smoking- is a violation of the law as is distributing ...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Uniforms are extremely effective in hampering free thinking- ask any army. One merely has to make a...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

Sex oriented expats who often disparage over opinions are just showing another facet of their expl...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

Local shop owner overcharges x 10, then police warn and get pocket cash , and upon arrest the fin...(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

A little bit short of the predicted 20 questions by ematt , but still a case that prevents the inspe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 