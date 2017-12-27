The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Hundreds attend tsunami memorial and light up Patong Beach

PHUKET: Hundreds of people turned out at the annual Light Up Phuket tsunami memorial event at Loma Park, Patong Beach, last night (Dec 26) to place candles in the sand to remember the thousands who lost their lives to the 2004 Asia Tsunami.

disasters, death, environment, tourism, patong,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 27 December 2017, 10:53AM

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Kathu Police Chief Col ML Pattanajak Jakkapan who is Acting of Patong Police Chief led the candle-lighting ceremony.

Joining them were Kritsada Tansakun, President of Thai Hotel Association, Southern Chapter and Supattra Jaruariyanon of the Patong Hotels Association and other Thais and foreigners.

The event began at 6:15pm with multi-faith ceremonies and was followed with a minute’s silence before attendees placed flowers and candles in the sand to remember the thousands who lost their lives in the devastating disaster.

Mayor Chalermluck said, “The tragic tsunami along the Andaman coast including Patong on Dec 26 2004 was an unforgettable incident that left many people lost and full of sadness. Life and properties were destroyed. This disaster was unexpected.

“Patong Municipality hold this annual memorial event to support those who were effected from the tsunami. It is also aimed at urging people to be alert in preparing for any such disaster that could happen at anytime,” she said.

“The government has held a tsunami preparedness drill every year since 2004, and there are three tsunami-warning towers in the area which are checked all time,” she noted.

Yesterday’s event also featured an exhibition about tsunami disasters and how to prepare should another tsunami ever occur.

 

 
