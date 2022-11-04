‘Hundred million’ gang arrested over huge lottery ticket fraud

BANGKOK: Three people accused of duping others into investing in a bogus lottery ticket scheme, with losses of more than B120 million, have been arrested in Muang district of Khon Kaen.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 5 November 2022, 09:00AM

A policewoman shows an arrest warrant to one of the three suspects Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Three suspects in lottery ticket investment fraud ‒ Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30, Rapheephan Klinsomphas, 25, and Ratchadaporn Thuenglarp, 32 ‒ shown with valuables and other items seized from them. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30, one of three suspects in a lottery investment fraud, poses for a photo with stacks of lottery tickets, before his arrest. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) said the three suspects, one man and two women, were members of the self-named Wai Roon Roi Lan (young people with a hundred million) gang, reports the Bangkok Post.

They were taken into custody at a housing estate in Tambon Ban Ped of Muang district on Thursday (Nov 3).

Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30, and the two women, Rapheephan Klinsomphas, 25, and Ratchadaporn Thuenglarp, 32, were named in arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on Nov 1 for alleged collusion in public fraud, money laundering and related offences.

Pol Col Wiwat Jitsophakul, chief of the CSD sub-division 3, said the suspects claimed to have close connections with senior army officers and to be sales agents for government lottery tickets in Loei and nearby northeastern provinces.

They allegedly enticed people into investing in a lottery ticket quota scheme with promised returns of B1-5 per ticket per lottery draw. Initially, investors received payments as promised. They then invested more money in the scheme.

In February, some investors needing funds for their own businesses asked to withdraw their money, but the suspects kept putting them off, he said.

The investors later learned that the suspects were not sales agents for government lottery tickets and had no lottery quotas as claimed. They then filed a complaint with police and the court approved arrest warrants for the suspects.

Col Wiwat said investigators learned that the gang worked systematically, dividing tasks among its members ‒ persuading people to invest in the scheme, building up trust, transferring money between bank accounts.

Police followed the gang’s money trail and found more than B1.9 billion in circulation, said Pol Col Wiwat, who led CSD police to arrest the three suspects.

The arresting officers impounded more than B10mn in assets ‒ bank accounts, mobile phones, land and vehicles ‒ believed to have been acquired from investment fraud.

Initially, there were two victims with losses totalling B126.8mn, the CSD sub-division 3 chief said. There were more victims. The investigation was continuing.

During questioning, the three suspects denied all charges. They were handed over to CSD investigators for legal action.