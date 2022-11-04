Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Hundred million’ gang arrested over huge lottery ticket fraud

‘Hundred million’ gang arrested over huge lottery ticket fraud

BANGKOK: Three people accused of duping others into investing in a bogus lottery ticket scheme, with losses of more than B120 million, have been arrested in Muang district of Khon Kaen.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 5 November 2022, 09:00AM

Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30, one of three suspects in a lottery investment fraud, poses for a photo with stacks of lottery tickets, before his arrest. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30, one of three suspects in a lottery investment fraud, poses for a photo with stacks of lottery tickets, before his arrest. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Three suspects in lottery ticket investment fraud ‒ Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30,  Rapheephan Klinsomphas, 25, and Ratchadaporn Thuenglarp, 32 ‒ shown with valuables and other items seized from them. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Three suspects in lottery ticket investment fraud ‒ Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30,  Rapheephan Klinsomphas, 25, and Ratchadaporn Thuenglarp, 32 ‒ shown with valuables and other items seized from them. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

A policewoman shows an arrest warrant to one of the three suspects  Photo: Supplied /  Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

A policewoman shows an arrest warrant to one of the three suspects  Photo: Supplied /  Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

« »

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) said the three suspects, one man and two women, were members of the self-named Wai Roon Roi Lan (young people with a hundred million) gang, reports the Bangkok Post.

They were taken into custody at a housing estate in Tambon Ban Ped of Muang district on Thursday (Nov 3).

Ratthakorn Siwatthanasirisakul, 30, and the  two women, Rapheephan Klinsomphas, 25, and Ratchadaporn Thuenglarp, 32, were named in arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on Nov 1 for alleged collusion in public fraud, money laundering and related offences.

Pol Col Wiwat Jitsophakul, chief of the CSD sub-division 3, said the suspects claimed to have close connections with senior army officers and to be sales agents for government lottery tickets in Loei and nearby northeastern provinces.

They allegedly enticed people into investing in a lottery ticket quota scheme with promised returns of B1-5 per ticket per lottery draw.  Initially, investors received payments as promised. They then invested more money in the scheme.

In February, some investors needing funds for their own businesses asked to withdraw their money, but the suspects kept putting them off, he said.

Thai Residential

The investors later learned that the suspects were not sales agents for government lottery tickets and had no lottery quotas as claimed. They then filed a complaint with police and the court approved arrest warrants for the suspects.

Col Wiwat said investigators learned that the gang worked systematically, dividing tasks among its members ‒ persuading people to invest in the scheme, building up trust, transferring money between bank accounts.

Police followed the gang’s money trail and found more than B1.9 billion in circulation, said Pol Col Wiwat, who led CSD police to arrest the three suspects.

The arresting officers impounded more than B10mn in assets ‒ bank accounts, mobile phones, land and vehicles ‒ believed to have been acquired from investment fraud.

Initially, there were two victims with losses totalling B126.8mn, the CSD sub-division 3 chief said. There were more victims. The investigation was continuing. 

During questioning, the three suspects denied all charges. They were handed over to CSD investigators for legal action.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures
Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash
Mega-projects touted at Andaman Provinces economic meeting
Bang Yai dredged as anti-flood measure
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill’s partial re-opening, Bike crashes, Bypass hotel demolition on track || November 4
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road
Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident
Singaporean killed in motorbike crash
TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans
Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate
Government defends foreign land ownership proposal
Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles
Weather warning issued for Phuket
Demolition of bypass hotel on track

 

Phuket community
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Timothy Regarding your proposed article .Do you want to see that the PN goes out of business ? M...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

People can think whatever they want about Mr.Keesin. At least he come up with a quick solution that ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dear Editor, that great to know so please keep writing and expose this farce until on the upper hou...(Read More)

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

Americans have the Caribbean 2 hours away and the travel time to Thailand via Korea can be 30 hou...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Its not hard to deal with unlicensed riders. When caught, the bike (or car) is impounded, the rider ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

So where exactly is the 300K now? Properly credited to a government account? In someone's back p...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dear Editor, could you please write an article on Prab's father. He was the most corrupt individ...(Read More)

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

lure or scam 1M american? lol ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Kurt, the silence fee is the one we dont know, probably a few more zero on the public declared one....(Read More)

Bang Yai dredged as anti-flood measure

Is there any Official having the brains to initiate/order dredging as a anti-flood measure PRIOR flo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 