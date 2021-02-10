Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed today (Feb 10) that Thailand will start clinical trials of a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in March, the country’s first inoculation program to enter human trials.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 February 2021, 03:41PM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, right, looks at solution samples on June 1 last year at the Siam Bioscience Group. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Research on the program started in the middle of last year and initial testing on animals yielded positive results, Mr Anutin confirmed. The program is being driven by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, the Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, and Mahidol University. “Thailand isn’t just relying on one source for vaccines,” commented Mr Anutin. “We’re actively looking for ways to procure the shots, including producing them ourselves. “We’re not placing our bets on one horse, what we’re doing now is owning a whole stable.” He added that the state drug manufacturer will be able to produce 25 to 30 million doses of the vaccine per year, assuming the human trials are successful.