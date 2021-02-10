BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month

Human vaccine trials to start in Thailand next month

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed today (Feb 10) that Thailand will start clinical trials of a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in March, the country’s first inoculation program to enter human trials.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 February 2021, 03:41PM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, right, looks at solution samples on June 1 last year at the Siam Bioscience Group. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, right, looks at solution samples on June 1 last year at the Siam Bioscience Group. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Research on the program started in the middle of last year and initial testing on animals yielded positive results, Mr Anutin confirmed. The program is being driven by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, the Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, and Mahidol University.

“Thailand isn’t just relying on one source for vaccines,” commented Mr Anutin.

“We’re actively looking for ways to procure the shots, including producing them ourselves.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“We’re not placing our bets on one horse, what we’re doing now is owning a whole stable.”

He added that the state drug manufacturer will be able to produce 25 to 30 million doses of the vaccine per year, assuming the human trials are successful.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?
COVID-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream
Phuket Governor spearheads new domestic tourism campaign
DSI shut down B2bn illegal streaming website
Trawler seized for illegal fishing in Phang Nga Bay
Electricity outage to hit parts of Thalang
Anutin: Thai jab drive ‘has not failed’
COVID origins still a mystery as WHO-China probe ends
MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach
Police among 10 in gambling den frame
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism figures brainstorm how to fix this? || February 9
Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market
Local administration vaccine projects shut down
Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat
Previous Phuket mayors register to contest municipal elections

 

Phuket community
MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

Fascinated, I am not sure. This kind of people who do nothing for welfare of Thai people, only '...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

It’s a marketing piece nothing more nobody can predict what is going to happen in the next 12-18 m...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

Is it not crazy, 1 buys a 'freehold' condo ( within the 49%) , neighbor condo apt falls in 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

the WHO official press release has said they even if there is 100% vaccination, social distancing, t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor spearheads new domestic tourism campaign

the tourists want to come but the covid interventions are too drastic to be economically and logisti...(Read More)

Police among 10 in gambling den frame

there's plenty of co-ordination between the law enforcement agencies when it comes to splitting ...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

Mr Natha preach for own market/developer club. They instead should work with Government, skipping th...(Read More)

Anutin: Thai jab drive ‘has not failed’

If Anutin has a bit realistic senses he should not bully the free press, but respect them instead, a...(Read More)

MP Pareena ‘guilty’ of ethics breach

On appeal it will shirley be seen to be a 'misunderstanding'. ...(Read More)

Knight Frank delivers ‘frank’ report on Phuket condo market

To the 'defence' of Knight Frank I like to express that of course all the corrupt Thai Offic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort

 