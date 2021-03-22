BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Human trials start on Thai-developed COVID vaccine

Human trials start on Thai-developed COVID vaccine

THAILAND: Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the government today (Mar 22) started human trials of a domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccine which it expects to roll out next year.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 March 2021, 05:58PM

Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, and Dr Lorenz Von Seidlein, a vaccine expert at the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU), join the forum on “COVID-19 and Thailand’s Vaccine Strategy” at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT) in Bangkok on Jan 13. Jonathan Head, the BBC Southeast Asia correspondent and FCCT vice president, moderated the event. Photo: Thana Boonlert.

Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, and Dr Lorenz Von Seidlein, a vaccine expert at the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU), join the forum on “COVID-19 and Thailand’s Vaccine Strategy” at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT) in Bangkok on Jan 13. Jonathan Head, the BBC Southeast Asia correspondent and FCCT vice president, moderated the event. Photo: Thana Boonlert.

Anutin said the vaccine would provide more flexibility with the country’s existing vaccine policy.

Thailand is aiming to have half of the adult population inoculated by the end of this year and is currently using vaccines from China’s Sinovac and British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca.

“Even though we can produce vaccines in the country, it is from technology transfer and under management of brands,” Anutin said.

“But today, if we are successful we can set our own direction.”

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO), Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department and an American non-profit are the organisations behind the vaccine development which uses an inactivated virus to trigger immunity.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The vaccine modifies the avian Newcastle Disease virus with a COVID-19 spike protein and is replicated using egg-based technology, the GPO said.

“The vaccine, produced by Thais for Thais, is expected to be used next year,” said Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, chairman of the Mahidol University Council.

Bangjong Mahaisavariya, the dean of Mahidol University, confirmed 460 volunteers will be accepted for the human trials with 210 being used in phase one. It is expected phase two will commence in July with results received by year’s-end.

An additional homegrown vaccine is under development by Chulalongkorn University which uses Messenger RNA (mRNA) technology and is expected to start human trials soon.

Amid tight global supplies and concerns around certain vaccines already available, certain countries such as Japan and Taiwan have turned to developing their own; Vietnam expects its home-developed vaccine to be available before the end of this year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police, protesters clash in Bangkok! Thai-vaccine human trials || March 22
Mains water supply outage to affect area in Patong 
GoFundMe set up for Phuket Dutchman arrested for Shopping Mall scam
70 tonnes of algae collected from Patong Beach
Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond
‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police
Questions raised over house fire in Rassada
Trump to launch own social media platform
Thai-UK pact sets stage for agreement negotiations
Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition
Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast
Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney
Government ready to order 5m more virus jabs from China
Police crack down hard on latest rally
Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

 

Phuket community
Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

@Wiesel Obviously not !!!...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

"It is all Thai for Thai with here and there a "lost"farang" Kurt you showing y...(Read More)

Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond

A 19 years old boy, last Friday a 62 years old man slipping into pool and drowned. Very sad. Perhaps...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Journalist safety is doubtful as long Thai Government sees a bulletproof vest as a weapon. Seems Tha...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Well, 'Myanmar handling' by Thai police. No problem, they just shuffle this in a 'Insult...(Read More)

Questions raised over house fire in Rassada

So, the front door story is a lie, believing neighbour's observation? Was it a kind of thai shac...(Read More)

Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

Kurt, dont you have a wife, girlfriend or grandma you can tell this?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

Very good article. Shows how little the elected officials really care. Their only concern is lining ...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

The Rawai scene is a very local ( non tourist) scene, with entertainment girls and bars without clos...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

@Foot "Closed and deserted"? When have you been out at night the last time ? Come to Ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center

 