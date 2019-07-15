Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Human skeleton found near housing estate in central Phuket

Human skeleton found near housing estate in central Phuket

PHUKET: Police are investigating a human skeleton found in the jungle near a housing estate in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, yesterday (July 14).

deathhomicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 July 2019, 11:03AM

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, just before 3pm.

Local fruit vendor Pakchai Thongjan had ventured into the area to collect papayas and mushrooms when he found the pile of bones and reported it immediately to the police, Capt Kraisorn reported.

Capt Kraisorn and fellow officers arrived to find the skeleton on the ground under an Auri tree.

As best as the officers could tell, none of the bones were broken.

The remains of blue men’s underwear were found among the bones, indicating that the person was likely male and that this was all he was wearing at the time of his death, police noted.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Near the body officers also found the remains of blue denim jeans, a pair of black rubber shoes and stainless-steel necklace.

Officer also found a nylon rope about 1.25 metres long tied to a branch that was about five metres above the ground.

Police suspect that the remains are of a migrant worker, Capt Kraisorn noted in his report.

“The bones were found only 100m away from where a worker’s camp moved out a year ago,” he said.

The remains are to be handed over to Forensic Police for examination while police continue their investigation, Capt Kraisorn reported.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation
Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom
Powerful motorcycles to face tougher regulations
Mekong water level lowest in 10 years
Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm
Religious holidays bring two-day alcohol ban
Should we trust online reviews?
Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development
Police still yet to seek Interpol help for arrest of Greek national for brutal Phuket murder
Tesco Lotus amid mass expansion drive
Phuket Opinion: In clear view
Indian man held in Phuket for fraud
Phuket officials tackle fire safety
Karon beach road section to close to cars for burst water main repairs
Strong baht deals blow to Pattaya tourism, as airline price tactics see outbound tourism surge

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
Dot Property Awards
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Save Now Stay Later

 