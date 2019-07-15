Human skeleton found near housing estate in central Phuket

PHUKET: Police are investigating a human skeleton found in the jungle near a housing estate in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, yesterday (July 14).

deathhomicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 July 2019, 11:03AM

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The human skeleton was found about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, about 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, just before 3pm.

Local fruit vendor Pakchai Thongjan had ventured into the area to collect papayas and mushrooms when he found the pile of bones and reported it immediately to the police, Capt Kraisorn reported.

Capt Kraisorn and fellow officers arrived to find the skeleton on the ground under an Auri tree.

As best as the officers could tell, none of the bones were broken.

The remains of blue men’s underwear were found among the bones, indicating that the person was likely male and that this was all he was wearing at the time of his death, police noted.

Near the body officers also found the remains of blue denim jeans, a pair of black rubber shoes and stainless-steel necklace.

Officer also found a nylon rope about 1.25 metres long tied to a branch that was about five metres above the ground.

Police suspect that the remains are of a migrant worker, Capt Kraisorn noted in his report.

“The bones were found only 100m away from where a worker’s camp moved out a year ago,” he said.

The remains are to be handed over to Forensic Police for examination while police continue their investigation, Capt Kraisorn reported.