Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

PHUKET: The international rights organisation Human Rights Watch has blasted the the arrest of a Phuket artist for posting comments about COVID-19 screening measures at Suvarnbhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 March 2020, 12:49PM

Mr Danai was arrested by officers from the Ministry of Digital Economy & Society (MDES) on Monday (Mar 23). Image: MDES

Mr Danai was arrested by officers from the Ministry of Digital Economy & Society (MDES) on Monday (Mar 23). Image: MDES

Danai Ussama, better known by his artist name “Mr Zen” and as owner and founder of the Wua Art Gallery on Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town, was arrested at his home in Phuket on Monday (Mar 23).

Although still under self-quarantine, officers flew Mr Danai to Bangkok, where he was taken to the Crime Suppression Division headquarters and charged with violating section 14(2) of the Computer-Related Crime Act for “putting into a computer system false computer data in a manner that is likely to cause panic in the public.”

If found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to B100,000.

The charge is based on a complaint that Airports of Thailand PCL (AoT), which operates six international airports in the country, including Suvarnbhumi and Phuket International Airport.

The complaint was based on a Mar 16 post on the “Zen Wide” Facebook account where Mr Danai wrote that upon return from Barcelona, he and other passengers on his flight did not encounter any COVID-19 screening at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

AoT alleged his post is not factual and caused public panic, and misled people into thinking that Suvarnabhumi Airport had failed to effectively employ COVID-19 screening.

Human Rights Watch has blasted the arrest.

“Thai authorities should immediately stop using ‘anti-fake news’ laws to prosecute people critical of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the New York-based human rights organisation in a release issued today (Mar 26).

The state of emergency, which came into effect today, heightens concerns of greater repression of free speech, the statement noted.

CMI - Thailand

“Thai authorities seem intent on shutting down critical opinions from the media and general public about their response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The Emergency Decree provides the government a free hand to censor free speech.”

In is report “Human Rights Dimensions of the COVID-19 Response,” Human Rights Watch expressed concerns that Thailand was clamping down on free speech amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Whistleblowers in the public health sector and online journalists have faced retaliatory lawsuits and intimidation from authorities after they criticised government response to the outbreak and reported alleged corruption related to hoarding of surgical masks and other supplies and black-market profiteering, the report noted.

“Thai authorities also threatened some medical staff with disciplinary action, including termination of employment contracts and revocation of their licenses, for speaking out about the severe shortage of essential supplies in hospitals across the country,” the rights group said.

Concerns about government restrictions on free speech significantly increased when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha declared a state of emergency on Tuesday (Mar 24).

During a news conference, he said, “After a state of emergency is announced everyone must be careful about social media misinformation… the media and all of those who use social media to distort information will be scrutinised.”

“Reporting or spreading of information regarding COVID-19 which is untrue and may cause public fear, as well as deliberate distortion of information which causes misunderstanding and hence affects peace and order, or good moral of people, are prohibited. In that case, officials will suspend or edit such piece of news. If the case lead to severe impacts, the Computer-Related Crime Act or Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation will be enforced for prosecution,” he said.

“Access to information and freedom of expression are among the integral components of the right to health, especially in the context of a global pandemic. Access to information includes the right to seek, receive, and share information, which is especially relevant in the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure that everyone is informed about the disease as well as the government’s response, Human Rights Watch said in its statement issued today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials
Virus death toll passes 21,000, three billion under lockdown
Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’
Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online
Hurry up with aid for poor, government urged
Taiwan anger over China military drills during virus outbreak
Thousands stuck on cruise ships off Australia over virus fears
Emergency decree bans entry to foreigners
Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 100 people denied entry to Thailand? Phuket coronavirus cases reach 29 || March 25
Banks ‘will be open’ during emergency
COVID-19 corpses ‘not contagious’
Thailand confirms 107 new COVID-19 cases, total at 934
Three more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, official total hits 29
State of emergency starts tomorrow

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Apparently the 'non-curfew' last night was in response to the large number of ingnorant peop...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

Thailand did 'Lock Down' and no flights in/out anymore. Tourists are 'trapped'. Wh...(Read More)

State of emergency starts tomorrow

Was it not already forbidden to travel to home towns/villages in country side? Are they softening th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Seems the Phuket Governor is running his own virus shop besides that of the Central Government in BK...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

5 Stars for vagueness and lack of reasons for decisions. Why should tourists stay in between 5 and m...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

Did during past days the drive in 90 day report. No waiting time. In and out of the compound by car ...(Read More)

Banks ‘will be open’ during emergency

Of course banks and financial institutions keep going on. Otherwise the fragile Thai economy will to...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

Packed tour boats? Noooo (?). Is Phuket Marine Office not carrying out/enforce the Law directives of...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the official advice from the World Health Organization ...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

@goingeasy, I doubt the boat operators do any proper cleaning of the snorkel equipment either. ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Singha
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The LifeCo Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 