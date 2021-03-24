Human bones found near pond in Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: Police are investigating human skeletal remains found in long grass beside a pond in Baan Manik, Srisoonthorn, this morning (Mar 24).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 24 March 2021, 05:43PM

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the remains at about 11am.

Police together with rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality and Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to be directed to the bones by local resident Thong Sanwong, 66.

Nearby the bones were a sport shirt and shorts as well as two large plastic bottles of water joined by a length of rope.

Mr Thong told police that he, his wife and two neighbors had come to the pond to fish yesterday. After a good day’s catch yesterday, the four returned to the pond this morning.

Mr Thong said he found the remains while cutting long grass to clear a path to the pond to make the journey to the pond easier.

Mr Thong’s neighbor, Boonyong Soonsaelor, 57, explained, “We were all using our knives to cut the glass to walk to the area, which is about 500 metres from the main road.

“[After finding the remains] We all were shocked and ran away. Then we called the police to come and examine them,” she said.

“I will never ever come to this pond again,” Mrs Boonyong added.

After inspecting the scene, police gathered the bones and had them taken to Thalang Hospital.

From there they will be forwarded to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS), Capt Kraisorn said.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Krissana Channit, who also inspected the scene, said that he believed the person whose remains were found died at least months ago.

“We believe that the person drowned in the pond. The body would have resurfaced and was likely dragged back to shore by a flesh-eating animal,” Lt Col Krissana said.