Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

BANGKOK: Around 1,800 houses in ten provinces were damaged after summer storms wreaked havoc across the Northeast and South over the weekend, as authorities continued the search for crew members of stricken trawlers off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

weatherdeath
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 April 2023, 09:27AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

According to authorities, the storms battered 235 villages in Amnat Charoen, Surin, Chaiyaphum, Sakon Nakhon, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Roi Et, Kalasin, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat, damaging a total of 1,781 houses across the country, reports the Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing crewmembers of fishing boats that were out at sea when the storms hit continued yesterday (Apr 17), with two navy patrol boats and a helicopter from Wing 7 in Surat Thani joining in the mission off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Officials said out of the 48 boats which went out to sea from Pak Phanang district over the weekend, 10 capsized because of the storm.

Three people were pulled out of the sea in waters off Pak Phanang district by the helicopter. However, one person was found dead off Si Chon district, bringing the death toll from the storms to three as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Tha Sala district, rescue workers managed to save all crew members of three fishing boats which capsized due to the storm.

Brightview Center

Out of the 16 crew members of eight boats which departed Muang district over the weekend, one died due to the storm.

In Sichon district, one trawler went out with four crew. Three of them were rescued, but a missing crewmember was feared dead.

In Surat Thani, ferry services between the mainland and Koh Samui and Koh Phangan remain unaffected, though one ferry docked at a pier took in water, prompting the closure of two piers.

Marine officials instructed Racha Ferry Co to close F1 and F2 piers until repairs were completed to the partially submerged ferry to prevent oil from spilling out.

The ferry is expected to be removed from the pier in the next two days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

GerryT81 | 18 April 2023 - 12:55:36 

Did I miss it ?  Yes Kurt,you did. Nothing new here.

Kurt | 18 April 2023 - 10:30:30 

Where we able to read any Government storm warning ahead of this happening? Did I miss it? Climate change, so houses need stronger roofmounting. That Surathani ferry company lost the last years a number of old ferries. They are all old and not kept up/serviced .
A ferry, sinking alongside a pier. Imagine the Thai tourist disaster when sinking happend in open sea? Great PR.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket closes Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign with five dead
American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction
More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Seven injured, no deaths recorded for Day 6 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport
One dead, 7 missing as storm sinks fishing boats in South
Phuket officials assure smog is clearing
Phuket Water Festival making a splash
Health warning issued as heat and smog persist
EC offers B1 million reward for info on election cheats
Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Security stepped up after attacks in South
Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea
TAT optimistic about reaching long-haul market target

 

Phuket community
More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

TIT Thailand 360k active duty. 1,400 Generals/Admirals US. 482k active duty. 650 Generals/Admir...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

Did I miss it ? Yes Kurt,you did. Nothing new here....(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

medical reports to investigate an assault visible on CCTV- what complete BS. On an island full of co...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

1. The American fool. Being drunk and arguing with the DJ. He really did ask for trouble. 2. The...(Read More)

More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

USA has ~650 Generals in the military. Thailand has ~1,000. US has fought in many wars, while Thail...(Read More)

More than 25,000 men volunteer for military service

It is very disheartening to have so many sign up even though Thailand hasn't had a war in almost...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stymied by a new idea

More floating barges coming? Put them at Chalong-,other piers, and next to ferry services to Phi Phi...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

Where we able to read any Government storm warning ahead of this happening? Did I miss it? Climate c...(Read More)

PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport

--- if people don't need a motorbike but have choice to use public transport. How high will be t...(Read More)

PLTO arrests 10 more taxi drivers at Phuket airport

JohnC, can we believe that taxi- and PLTO mafia are able to do what they do without the blessing of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023

 