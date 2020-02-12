Huge power outage to hit Chalong, Rawai

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in large areas of Chalong and Rawai tomorrow (Feb 13).

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 10:24AM

The areas in Chalong to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Feb 13). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas in Rawai to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Feb 13). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas in Rawai (left) and Chalong (right) to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Feb 13). Images: PEA / Google Maps

The work will be carried out on improving high-voltage distribution system, the PEA said in its announcement.

The areas in Rawai to be affected by the power outage, from 7:30am to 4:30 pm, were listed in three parts, as follows:

• Soi Ruamjai 1 and 2, Soi Suksomboon, Soi Thaodaeng-uthit, Soi Kebsap, Beachfront Condominium, Soi Mittrapham, Soi Kubo, The Vijitt Resort Phuket, Soi Ari 1, Soi Salika, Soi Aomsap, Soi Laemkanoi, Soi Laemkayai, Phuket Rawai housing estate, Soi Mangosteen, Soi Baan Rue

• Soi Saiyuan, Soi Namjai, Wat Sawang Arom School, Soi Thianthong, Soi Jitprasan 1, Soi Khok Makham, Soi Rua Fead, Soi Promthep 1 and 3, Soi Yanui, Promthep temple, Soi Prai Charoen, Soi Prai Charoen 3, Soi Phiman Uthit, Soi Phattana, Saturday Condominium, Soi Samakkhee 1 to 5

• Soi Saiyuan 1 to 16, Soi Pathan Uthit, Baan Saiyuan Nursery, Soi Ruam Nanachat, Soi Khok Yang, Soi Naya, Soi Naya 1, Soi Suanwat, Soi Natai, Soi Soros, Soi Thaweesaman, Soi Klinkaew, Soi Saithong, Baan Krating Phuket Resort, Promthep Cape.

The areas in Chalong to be affected are on the north side of Patak Rd before Karon Hill, as follows: Soi Bangrae, Soi Yodsane, Soi Yodsane 1, Soi Pratthana, Soi Anusorn, Soi Amphan, Dlux Condominium, Global House Phuket, and Chalong Chalet Resort & Longstay.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-521099 or call centre 1129.