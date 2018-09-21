THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Hua Hin completes laying shark net off beach

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Hua Hin authorities have finished installing a shark net off the beach where a Norwegian was attacked during his swim five months ago.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 September 2018, 08:50AM

A shark net equipped with buoys is installed on Hat Sai Noi Beach. Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem

A shark net equipped with buoys is installed on Hat Sai Noi Beach. Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem

Jeerawat Phramanee of the Hua Hin Municipality Office said a company commissioned to install the net at Sai Noi Beach at Ban Khao Tao finished the job yesterday (Sept 20) at a cost of B400,000.

The net was erected at a depth of three metres covering a demarcated area of 50m by 310m from the shore. It was equipped with buoys to alert boats going into the area and blocks only big fish from coming close to the beach.

Hat Sai Noi in Hua Hin district is the first beach in the country where a shark net has been set up.

The demarcation of the safe swimming zone was mooted after Norwegian Werner Danielsen was bitten by a bull shark while he was swimming off the beach in April. A survey in the location later found more of them.

Officials drew a lesson from Australia which installed shark nets off its shorelines to protect swimmers.

Hat Sai Noi resident Boonsong Tempiem said tourists could now swim safely near the beach. She hoped the net would draw more beachgoers to her village to boost income.

Thanyamas Ketkaew, another villager, said the net would also save swimmers from poisonous jellyfish which sometimes hurt tourists on the beach.

Read original story here.

 

 

