HRH Sirivannavari will land at Phuket International Airport at about midday and travel to COMO Point Yamu in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s southeast coast, police revealed at 10 am today.

Motorists are advised that traffic will be affected along the route from midday through to 2pm as HRH Sirivannavari travels to Point Yamu.

HRH Sirivannavari is scheduled to remain in Phuket until Saturday (Sept 1), police noted.