British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

HRH Sirindhorn to visit Phuket

HRH Sirindhorn to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit Phuket from Dec 28 - Jan 2 to officiate the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new ‘Thai Marine Life Museum’ at Cape Panwa in honour of His Majesty the King.


By The Phuket News

Friday 16 December 2022, 04:01PM

Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit Phuket from Dec 28 - Jan 2. Photo: PRD

Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit Phuket from Dec 28 - Jan 2. Photo: PRD

The ceremony will be held at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Research Center for the Upper Andaman Coast on Wednesday, Dec 28, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan announced yesterday (Dec 15).

The ceremony will begin at 4pm, he said.

Speaking at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall, Vice Governor called on the heads of all government offices, agencies, police and military installations on the island to prepare for the royal visit.

“All agencies will perform their duties with prudence, with an emphasis on maximum security, and we ask all local administrative organisations [OrBrorTor and municipalities] to focus on maintaining cleanliness in all areas.

“They are also to ensure decorations and the Royal standard are orderly, beautiful and honorable along the way that HRH Princess Sirindohrn will pass,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn was last in Phuket in 2019 to formally dedicate a new building at the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Road accidents involving tourists spurs urgent call for blood donations
Phuket schools targeted in education visa crackdown
Russian teenager electrocuted to death at basketball court
Truck hits power pole, misses house
Massive plan to combat flooding and drought endorsed
Jungceylon returns in time for Phuket Carnival
New trove of secret Kennedy assassination files made public
Sea gypsies on Koh Lipe threaten rally in Bangkok over land conflict
Five injured in pickup wipeout in front of Kathu school
Phuket cashes in as tourists return
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Carnival 2022, Crypto extortion in Phuket, Officials expect Chinese return || December 15
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati in hospital with heart problem
Mobile agricultural clinic launched to help local farmers
Thailand a big favourite for North American and European travellers
Kremlin says no discussion of New Year, Christmas truce in Ukraine

 

Phuket community
Russian teenager electrocuted to death at basketball court

That's exactly why you need building inspectors and licenses for ALL contractors. Once I had to ...(Read More)

Youth leaders recruited in Phuket anti-drugs campaign

@Kurt If you think catching a few boats from Venezuela would change something over there, then you...(Read More)

Phuket cashes in as tourists return

Prab joins the chat to complain about Thais complain about Thais complaining too much. Classic. ...(Read More)

Youth leaders recruited in Phuket anti-drugs campaign

Mixed messages to youngsters here. Your government says that marijuana is ok to use - but just don&#...(Read More)

Sterilisation alone is not the cure

Returning dogs to the street to a life of starvation, disease, fights and complete lack of care is a...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

In most "western" countries roads are actively policed and properly designed to prevent ac...(Read More)

Phuket cashes in as tourists return

wonder how long it will take for Thais to start to complain about too many Russian around.. as it wa...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

We daily see that Thai on motorbike make a free choice what to do: Wear a helmet or wear a face mask...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

Don't say I didn't tell you!...(Read More)

Sterilisation alone is not the cure

Interesting. Try the solution: 1-- Educate people, 2:-- Free of charge registering. While minimum sa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket

 