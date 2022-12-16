HRH Sirindhorn to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit Phuket from Dec 28 - Jan 2 to officiate the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new ‘Thai Marine Life Museum’ at Cape Panwa in honour of His Majesty the King.



By The Phuket News

Friday 16 December 2022, 04:01PM

Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit Phuket from Dec 28 - Jan 2. Photo: PRD

The ceremony will be held at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Research Center for the Upper Andaman Coast on Wednesday, Dec 28, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan announced yesterday (Dec 15).

The ceremony will begin at 4pm, he said.

Speaking at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall, Vice Governor called on the heads of all government offices, agencies, police and military installations on the island to prepare for the royal visit.

“All agencies will perform their duties with prudence, with an emphasis on maximum security, and we ask all local administrative organisations [OrBrorTor and municipalities] to focus on maintaining cleanliness in all areas.

“They are also to ensure decorations and the Royal standard are orderly, beautiful and honorable along the way that HRH Princess Sirindohrn will pass,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn was last in Phuket in 2019 to formally dedicate a new building at the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin.