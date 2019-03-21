THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
HRH Princess Sirivannavari to inaugurate new PMBC research boat

PHUKET: Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana will visit Phuket tomorrow (Mar 22) to inaugurate the new Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) research vessel, Pakarang.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 March 2019, 06:10PM

Mr Wiwat also announced a vessel exclusion zone that no boats may enter during HRH Princess Sirivannavari’s visit.. Image: Marine Dept

The official itinerary for the ceremonies is from midday to 5pm, starting with a merit making ceremony, Wiwat Chitchertwong, the Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office, told The Phuket News today (Mar 21).

The Pakarang (Thai for "coral"), emblazoned with the hull registration number “805”, measures some 80 feet (about 24 metres), Mr Wiwat explained.

“It will be used for marine expeditions and inspections for research purposes,” he said.

Mr Wiwat also announced a vessel exclusion zone that no boats may enter during HRH Sirivannavari’s visit.

“No vessels, not even fishermen, are allowed to enter the area from midday to 5pm,” he said.

The “no go zone” is defined by four points, as follows:
1. Latitude 7º48’42.36” North Longitude 98º22’21.70” East
2. Latitude 7º48’01.74” North Longitude 98º22’08.56” East
3. Latitude 7º47’49.25” North Longitude 98º24’33.99” East
4. Latitude 7º47’03.49” North Longitude 98º24’12.01” East

(See map above.)

 

 

