HRH Princess Sirivannavari to arrive in Phuket

PHUKET: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana will arrive in Phuket on Sunday (Feb 11) to commemorate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Marine Endangered Species Andaman Rescue Centre at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC).

Friday 9 February 2018, 04:30PM

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana will arrive in Phuket on Sunday (Feb 11). Photo: Post Today
HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana will arrive in Phuket on Sunday (Feb 11). Photo: Post Today

“The PMBC will hold a ground-breaking ceremony which will be led by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. She will be welcomed by the Phuket Governor and others officials,” PMBC Director Marine Endangered Species announced in an official notice.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari will arrive at Phuket International Airport 10am to be greeted by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and others officials.

At 11am HRH Princess Sirivannavari will arrive at the centre to officiate the ground-breaking ceremony.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

At 11:45am HRH Princess Sirivannavari will be escorted through an exhibition at the Marine Endangered Species Andaman Rescue Centre accompanied by Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Director-General Jatuporn Burutpat.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari is well known for her support of coral reef and marine life conservation projects. (See story here.)

HRH Princess Sirivannavari will conclude her visit to the PMBC with a tour of enclosures where turtles are kept in environments similar those in nature.

 

 
