HRH Prince Dipangkorn to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Officials are ramping up their efforts to ensure the visit to Phuket by His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti on Dec 28 is as smooth, safe and secure as possible.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 December 2022, 06:24PM

His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti. Photo: Thai Government House

The security of HRH Prince Dipangkorn will be top priority during his visit to Phuket on Dec 28. The visit will include the King’s son attending an event at Wat Chaiyathararam temple in Chalong, commonly known as Wat Chalong.

HRH Prince Dipangkorn’s visit to Wat Chalong, one of the oldest and most significant Buddhist temples on the island, was announced at a meeting held yesterday (Dec 23) at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The gathering was presided over by Lt Gen Natthaphong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of ISOC (Internal Security Operations Command), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military.

As the Royal Household Bureau informed Phuket authorities, HRH Prince Dipangkorn is expected to participate in volunteer activities at Wat Chaiyathararam temple on Dec 28, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

No specific times were given in the report. The details of security measures – such as road closures – are yet to be announced.

Several roads were closed during HRH Princess Sirindhorn previous visit to Phuket in 2019 when she came to the island to formally dedicate a new building at the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, located near Saphan Hin.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn arrived at the school by helicopter but returned to the airport from Saphan Hin via public roads.