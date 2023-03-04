British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Howson leaving the 89.5 house

Howson leaving the 89.5 house

After an outstanding eight years hosting Good Morning Phuket on Live 89.5 FM, we must bid farewell to Chris Howson. At the end of February 2023 the voice that has kept us entertained on our morning drive to the office departed the Phuket airwaves, to further his career and not have to wake up at 4am every day to host a breakfast radio show. His replacement is a familiar face and voice to all of us in Phuket, JP Mestanza.

Entertainment
By Jason Beavan

Sunday 5 March 2023, 11:00AM

Chris Howson in the studio.

Chris Howson in the studio.

JP Mestanza - host of Phuket Xtra, and taking the reins of ‘Good Morning Phuket’ on Live 89.5.

JP Mestanza - host of Phuket Xtra, and taking the reins of ‘Good Morning Phuket’ on Live 89.5.

« »

When Chris arrived in 2015, fresh off the plane, wide-eyed and very white, he was instantly liked by all at Class Act Media. Learning to speak Thai very quickly he was an instant hit with all the people he interacted with, add in his Canadian nationality, you could not meet a nicer person.

He has seen a lot of changes in Phuket, as we all have over the eight years, and he has let you know his feelings on most of them during his daily monologues that really gave us time to pause and look at it all.

Personally I would like to express my gratitude for his hard work, especially the last few years during the pandemic – Chris, thank you. Chris has his own words for this farewell: “It’s been an amazing eight years, thank you Phuket! JP has been such an important part of Live 89.5 since even before I arrived on the island, and I can’t wait to hear what he does with ‘Good Morning Phuket’. Even though he is lacking my delightful Canadian twang, I know JP will make your mornings even better. Good luck!”

You will all have probably seen and heard JP as he has been with Class Act Media for many years, first as the sports editor for The Phuket News, and now the face of Phuket News TV, hosting the daily Phuket Xtra show, Monday to Friday evenings on YouTube, Facebook and thephuketnews.com.

He is also the voice of the local news updates every hour on Live 89.5. We are looking forward to what JP will be bringing to Good Morning Phuket on Live 89.5, Monday to Friday from 7am till 11am.

Pro Property Partners

JP is excited to be hopping in the chair: “Becoming the new host of the Breakfast Show on Live 89.5 is a daunting task, given how great of a host Chris Howson has been for years. I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m excited and can’t wait to talk with all of Phuket about all the goings-on around the island. Listeners can expect a fun, exciting show, with some daily banter on all things Phuket!”

Please join us in wishing Chris all the best for the future and we look forward to catching up again.

Jason Beavan
General Manager
Class Act Media

Catch JP every weekday from 7-11am on 89.5 on your FM dial or online – www.thephuketnews.com/radio/listen.php 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Shadow boxing with ‘Creed II’
Health experts ask to go easy on Thai donuts, tea
New orchid species discovered in Songkhla
Green Thoughts: Sun Gods and Sun Worshippers
Itameshi served in style
‘Cocaine Bear’ a killer for laughs
Loic’s portrait of the future
A GRIP IT response for blood donations
Kang rules in Ant-Man ‘Quantumania’
Angry Bing chatbot just mimicking humans, say experts
Phuket Music Scene: Time to take the Thai alternative?
Something special about ‘The Whale’
Fighting flesh-eating bacteria
Shyamalan rediscovers tense-thiller mode in ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Climate Cycle - Chiang Mai to Phuket in 10 days

 

Phuket community
Phuket targets more French tourists

I think I know why.... get the French to come because they will ride their motorbikes like they'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

Motorbike mayhem continues. A your white foreigner has been up and down the Kamala Drag Strip at lea...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

The Colonel has said that not wearing a helmet on a scooter will earn a yellow card. In what way is ...(Read More)

Wild Boar Dom’s ashes come home

Wild Boar "Dom" found in his room with head wound, made him die 2 days later in hospital. ...(Read More)

Last 300 rai of protected forest fenced off on ‘Monkey Hill’

50% of Monkey Hill forest gone, under the eyes of every Phuket Official who has to protect Phuket fo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

What must be stopped immediately is that the police get 65% of the fines they issue, and the local G...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

This it’s only new road for RTP to scam money out from tourists. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

Fine PN Opinion article. Now we look forward for a motorbike tourist who drives through a underpass,...(Read More)

Hottest time of year formally starts this Sunday

Fair enough to call it the hot season but officially calling it summer is just wrong. Officially, wi...(Read More)

Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March

Is Phuket Airport by now not infrastructural overloaded? Are the flight control staff international ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand

 