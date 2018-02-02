The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
How you can stay fit when it’s off-season

SURFING: At some point all surfers will experience a harrowing interval when no waves roll in for extended periods of time. The ocean turns into a giant lake and surfers are left frustrated on a waveless beach, pondering how to get a “wave fix”. They get jittery and moody, surfing the internet for wave content to sooth their surfing souls.

Surfing,

Hayden Rhodes

Sunday 4 February 2018, 05:00PM

Swimming is a perfect activity to stay surf fit.
Swimming is a perfect activity to stay surf fit.

You might see desperate surfers wandering the beach looking despairingly into the distance then slumping their bodies down and dragging their feet back to the car park. No doubt a wounded wave warrior. This frequently happens during long flat spells and the off-seasons. As a teenager growing up at Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, we would go weeks upon weeks without a ripple and that drove me nuts. These days I have to deal with entire off-seasons and months upon months without waves (AKA: Phuket, right now.)

So what can we do with our surfing mind-bodies to improve the situation?

Off-Season Surfing Fitness

Well, if you have the funds and the time – head off to your favourite destination for a wave fix. This will certainly settle your nerves and keep you on the level until some decent swell arrives. For me

that means Bali, Sri Lanka or back home to NZ – which funnily enough cures the depression instantly. Highly recommended. Where do you want to go?

If travel is not an option and you are left wave-less or in a low season, I recommend using your time wisely to train smart and set up your surfing fitness to be at your best once it starts pumping again.

Off-Season Surfing

Fitness Fundamentals First – surfing mind set.

You can only perform what you have set in your mind. Get your mind in the game. Set your mind to do something different this low season and focus on getting truly surf fit. Use your mind to your advantage.

Second – swimming for surfing. Efficiency as a swimmer will carry over to enhanced paddling technique, more power and better endurance. Go swim.

Third – the functional fun stuff. During the surf season when the waves are pumping we typically get caught up with surfing and often neglect time for important fundamentals that keep the body functioning as it was designed; Alignment, balance and muscle-skeletal balance, coordination, cross training, core stability and strength, dynamics, static flexibility and rotation, injury recovery and prevention.

Play Surfing Fitness

During the off-season it would be a wise move to work on fundamental body-weight movement patterns that will positively impact your surfing performance. A good idea is to simply head down to the beach and play like a child.

Stretching, jumping, twisting, throwing, digging, squatting, lunging etc., are movements children perform with ease, that adults often loose over time. I remind you that your body wants to be a movement machine, so help it out – by getting back to basics.

Playing and performing natural movement patterns, can activate hidden neurological pathways and is a fantastic way to help keep your surfing body in excellent surfing condition – especially when you combine this with swimming.

The new fast surfing fitness program also includes flexibility routines, stretching and yoga for surfers and body weight training you can do any where at any time. Keep your eyes peeled…coming your way soon.

Fun Surfing Fitness

During waveless days it’s also a great move to get on a board, ride and have fun. Strive to improve your skills or do something new to challenge your brain and body. This year I’m getting into wakeskating with my good friend, client and wakeboard coach, Mac Rosen. What ever you do – challenge yourself and stay surf fit – because sooner or later the waves will arrive and the fit surfers will catch them all.

Remember, surfing is your medicine – to improve your surfing fitness or surfing mind, body, contact Hayden at info@ surftrainingsecrets.com for private performance coaching.

Hayden Rhodes (Club Manager of Phuket’s Finest Health Club – RPM Health Club) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets.com and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, personal development and surfing. He has been helping people improve their surfing and snowboarding around the world for more than 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you up grade your lifestyle. Visit: SurfTrainingSecrets.com

 

 
