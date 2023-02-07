333 at the beach
The country offers a moderate Mediterranean climate, exquisite natural beauty, a deep cultural history, and a modern metropolitan lifestyle, with English widely spoken. Added to this, its high standard of living and strong healthcare system makes Türkiye an ideal place to live, invest, conduct business, vacation, or retire.


By Advertorial

Tuesday 14 February 2023, 11:16AM

Turkey Bosphorus

Turkey Bosphorus

Turkey Mosque

Turkey Mosque

Turkey Riviera

Turkey Riviera

« »

Investment migration as a strategy for unlocking global access is a growing trend among high-net-worth investors looking to improve their mobility and secure location optionality. Affluent and talented individuals need not limit their lives and business interests to one country. Having the option to choose between multiple residences across the world is an increasingly important aspect of international wealth and legacy planning. The Türkiye Citizenship by Investment Program is one of the most cost-effective citizenship options outside the Caribbean, and its efficient processing time and having no residence requirement adds to its appeal.

Facilitate global connectivity with Turkish citizenship

A country of significant geostrategic importance, Türkiye is a stable economic, financial, and political hub. The Türkiye Citizenship by Investment Program has seen keen interest from global investors seeking easy access to Asia, Europe, and the Middle East due to its strategic transcontinental location. Investors also gain lifelong citizenship of a country that is in the process of full membership negotiations with the EU and has strong economic and industrial relations with the Middle East.

Why international investors choose Türkiye Citizenship by Investment

Increase your global mobility: Gain visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 111 destinations worldwide, including Hong Kong (SAR China), Japan, and Singapore.

Secure your family’s future: Full citizenship is granted to applicants and included family members.

Expand your global options: After three years of residence in Türkiye, citizens are eligible to apply for an E-2 Investor Visa in the USA.

Enjoy a quick turnaround: The efficient application process means you can become a Turkish citizen in as little as four months.

Keep jet-setting: There are no minimum physical requirements to maintain your citizenship, so you can travel at your leisure, and visit on your own schedule.

Multiple investment pathways available

There are several options available to those looking to obtain Turkish citizenship by investment. One of the most popular routes is a minimum USD 400,000 investment in real estate that must be held for at least three years. Türkiye has a highly attractive property market that has been rapidly enhanced over the past 20 years by policies that prioritize the construction sector and infrastructure investments, making it a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

Some of the other investment options include:

Depositing a minimum of USD 500,000 in a Turkish bank account, or as a fixed capital investment contribution.

Committing USD 500,000 into government bonds, a real estate investment fund share, a venture capital investment fund share, or into a private pension system, all of which have a minimum holding period of just three years.

For entrepreneurs looking to expand their business opportunities, there is also an option that involves creating employment for at least 50 Turkish citizens.

For those seeking an additional citizenship in a short timeframe, Türkiye is a popular choice with a number of unique benefits. If you are looking to increase your global mobility, enhance your financial stability, and see a good return on your investment, with its efficient process and relatively low investment threshold, look no further than the Türkiye Citizenship by Investment Program.

To find out how to become a Turkish citizen in just four months, contact Henley & Partners — the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

