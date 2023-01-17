How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can become Global Citizens with Grenada Citizenship by Investment

Also known as the ‘Spice Island’ due to its nutmeg and mace crops, Grenada is an English-speaking Commonwealth country, with a common law legal system and a stable government. The picturesque Caribbean island has a year-round temperate climate and — like Thailand — exotic, diverse scenery and breath-taking beaches, making it a home from home.



By Advertorial

Wednesday 18 January 2023, 05:05PM

Interest in obtaining an alternative residence or additional citizenship has spiked over the last few years as affluent investors seek to improve their global mobility, mitigate risk, and secure a plan B. Spoilt for choice with over 35 investment migration programs available, the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program stands out as a top option for high-net-worth individuals and families in Thailand looking for an efficient, cost-effective way to expand their travel freedom and improve their business opportunities, or find a secluded, safe place to live or retire.

Why most global investors are choosing Grenada

While several Caribbean island nations have citizenship by investment programs, Grenada’s is currently the most popular and sought after. Here are a few reasons why:

Travel freedom – Grenadian passport holders can travel visa-free or by visa-on-arrival to 146 destinations, including Singapore, the UK, Europe’s Schengen Area, and China

Bring the whole family – Your spouse, any children under 30, unmarried siblings over the age of 18, parents, and grandparents can all be included in your application.

Leave a legacy – Your Grenadian citizenship is transferable to new spouses and future generations.

Keep your current nationality – Grenada has no restrictions on dual citizenship, so you won’t have to renounce your current nationality.

Come and go as you please – Unlike many other programs, there is no minimum stay required in Grenada to acquire or maintain your citizenship.

A quick and easy process – Grenada’s efficient application process means you can become a citizen in as little as three to four months from the date of submitting your application, and you are not required to visit Grenada to complete the process.

Two investment pathways to Grenadian citizenship

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program offers two investment routes:

National Transformation Fund (NTF) – make a minimum non-refundable contribution of USD 150,000 for a single applicant or USD 200,000 for a family of up to four members.

– make a minimum non-refundable contribution of USD 150,000 for a single applicant or USD 200,000 for a family of up to four members. Real Estate – Invest a minimum of USD 220,000 in a government-approved real estate project — an additional minimum non-refundable contribution of USD 50,000 applies.

Due to its highly efficient application process, if you choose the NTF option it is possible to submit an application and receive an answer from the Grenadian government within 90 days. Successful applicants then usually receive their passport within 10 business days.

The real estate option offers the additional benefits of an investment that can offer multiple yields. The potential gains over the lifetime of a real estate investment include not only the core value of the asset and rental yields, but also a second home, vacation spot, or retirement option in a stable paradise.

It’s clear to see why the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program is the perfect match for wealthy families in Thailand looking to unlock global access and create opportunity while mitigating risk.