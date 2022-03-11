BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

How to Start Your Own Food Garden in The Tropics

How to Start Your Own Food Garden in The Tropics

Start From: Saturday 19 March 2022, 10:00AM to Saturday 19 March 2022, 12:00PM

Our very first Gardening Workshop presented by Phuket Farmers Club at Asia Center Foundation! Go to our Facebook page or email us to book your spot! Asia Center Foundation - Phuket Thailand (NGO) on FB Email us: asiacfinfo@gmail.com Advanced booking and payment required: ฿600per adult per workshop ฿200 per child - for Art program presented by BISP Head of Art & sponsored by Marriott International. This promotional price for parents attending the workshops and includes garden visit and feeding the chickens.

Person : Helen Reynolds
Address : 40/27 Kathu Nakoh Rd, Moo 5, Kathu, Phuket, 83120
Phone : 0987525752

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
TAT plans to relax travel rules, targets cut due to invasion of Ukraine

Aircraft jet fuel has a 35% higher price per liter today than it did 3 weeks ago, and is increasing ...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

Well soon it’s coming many small oligarchs from Russia. LOS are a very friendly for this oligarchs...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

@Kurt Many airlines still offer flight tickets at special prices in order to fill up their seats. ...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

wow ! 92 high spending customers,they just come to check there mio.US. property and go again,no ch...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

The "United Nations Charter" is pretty clear in its universal condemnation of wholesale ac...(Read More)

Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway

This Lavrov is a war criminal and a liar. Read him saying: 'We don't plan to attack other co...(Read More)

Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway

While the whole world can witness the Russian war crimes on tv ( if countries not block these repor...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

How can you be neutral while thousands are killed by the Russians? The Russians started this war and...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

....Dek better sticks to reaction on my typos... That requests no article insight thinking....(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

It were the European nations first declaring not to use Russian airspace after banning Belarus and R...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 