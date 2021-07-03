How to keep your car well maintained

Cars age, like we all do. Keeping them well maintained is the key to low maintenance costs, good performance and low fuel consumption. The most crucial step to keep your engine in good shape is changing the engine oil regularly. In Thailand, the intervals are different than in Europe or the US because of climate and fuel quality. You should change the engine oil every 10,000km or once a year when using high-quality engine oil.

transport

By Advertorial

Sunday 4 July 2021, 11:30AM

The team at MyCarRepair have the entire range of Liqui Moly products to choose from.

The best engine oils available in Thailand are from Liqui Moly. These lubricants are made in Germany and are the most popular brand there. They offer a wide range of lubricants specific to each car type and are approved by the car manufacturers, which is important for your warranty. Liqui Moly lubricants last longer and can be used up to 15,000km. You can find the entire product range and get the engine oil changed for free at MyCarRepair quick service workshop (T: 076-600069) across from Thai Watsadu close to the Heroines Monument. The team speaks English and can give you the right advice.