THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

How to expand your Thai business to other Asian countries


By In Conjunction

Monday 10 December 2018, 10:23AM

Asia is one of the most important markets in the world and expanding a business here is without a doubt a great idea, no matter where you come from.

Thailand is a very appealing country not for tourists only, but also for those who decide to open companies here. Most of the times, these companies reach maturity and generate good profits which allow them to expand their operations in other countries.

When deciding to expand a Thai business, the best way to start is by reaching neighboring markets and Asian countries represent some of the best solutions in this case. China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam are countries which have similar laws to those in Thailand and they can represent a great way of expanding a Thai company.

Expanding a Thai business through a subsidiary

One of the best ways of expanding an existing business is by opening a subsidiary. This type of entity can be registered as a limited liability company, which is one of the most advantageous business forms in a country like Singapore. Those who wonder how to set up a company in Singapore, even when it means expanding a Thai business, incorporating a subsidiary is quite simple and takes a few days only.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

No matter the country chosen, a subsidiary will grant a high level of independence to the company established abroad, but also a series of incentives given that Thailand has good economic relations with its neighbors.

The branch office – another option for expanding a Thai company in an Asian state

The branch office is the second option when deciding to expand the operations of a Thai company. Compared to the subsidiary, the branch office offers a better control of the parent company. The costs of setting up a branch office can also be lower, depending on the country chosen for expansion.

The process of opening a company in Hong Kong under the form of a branch office is a good example in this sense. Branch offices are often met in Asian countries, as companies all over the over the world choose this business form to expand in this corner of the world.

Thailand is a great country to start a business in because the government offers a lot of support to both local and foreign entrepreneurs. When it comes to expanding these companies, there are various solutions which can be employed depending on the industry the business operates in, the market it addresses and the services it offers.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Culture clash, and the pros and cons of being a leader
B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
A busy first day at 2018 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Arrivals up 20% in wake of VOA exemption, officials claim
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous returns
Airbnb Plus launch targets Bangkok, Phuket
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Phuket Airport launches ‘E-Visa on Arrival’
Mobile work permit app gets migrant update
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Centara adds fourth property in Krabi
New land tax bill nears NLA approval

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

Sure he was a good bloke but most readers wouldn't have known him, one story about his passing i...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

This water reservoir is for housing water supply, right? Are private people allowed to be there, d...(Read More)

Six healthy movements to loosen your spine

OMG. Your neck in movement 2 looks terrible. Never do it like that! You should keep your neck in lin...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

The whole 'free internet exercise' confirm in a way that the government expects that the poo...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

.... 'My' guests are 'non paying friends'. Arriving Phuket airport they hand over ...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Anyone who has driven on Thai roads already knows this. Driving standards are abysmal, common sense ...(Read More)

Full Time: Expat community reels over death of Matthew Pond

Miss you mate ...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Not surprising. Actually enforcing traffic laws is work! All the paperwork after someone is ticket...(Read More)

Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

... Undercover operations? With plain clothes undercover RTP officers on every drugs bust photo in n...(Read More)

Report: Thailand most unequal country in 2018

Well, Thailand is the 'best' in: 1: Terms of wealth inaquality. No country with such a-soci...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Go Air
Dream Beach Club

 