How to contact Honorary Consuls in Phuket

Ever needed to contact an Honorary Consul in Phuket, but didn't know how? Well, here's the list that the police get...

By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 September 2019, 01:00PM

The board of contact information for Honorary Consuls in Phuket as displayed at Wichit Police Station. Photo: The Phuket News

QUESTION

Hi. I have long wanted to know where can I find a list of the honorary consuls in Phuket and how to contact them. There is no single website for this, and the embassies in Bangkok often just have general contact info for their own nationals to use if they need assistance.

The local honorary consuls and proper consulates here on the island are often just a good source of reliable information about issues affecting expats in Phuket, but how can I found out how to contact them?

– Tilde, Chimbote, Chalong

ANSWER

We have a board in the reception area of the Wichit Police Station that names each consul on the island, with phone numbers and other contact information.

The same board has been given to every police station on the island so people can use them to contact the consuls, so if you have a doubt about how to contact a consul in Phuket, just go to your nearest police station and ask to check the board.

– Col Nikorn Somsuk, Superintendent, Wichit Police Station

The Phuket News notes here the list as currently provided on the board posted at the police stations across the island:

Australian Consulate General Phuket

Tel: 076 317 700

Fax: 076 317 743

All time active Tel: 076 317 700

Email: consular.phuket@dfat.gov.au

Honorary Consulate of Austria

Ms Wanida Hongyok

Tel: 086 954 4389

Fax: 076 248 337

Email: h.wanida@gmail.com

Ms Pitima Boonsirote

Tel: 081 970 7780

Fax: 076248337

Consulate of the Federation Republic of Brazil

Mrs Jiratha Thavornvongwongse

Tel: 062 409 4944

Fax: 076 688 093

All time active Tel: 081 906 4238

Email: eamjiratha@gmail.com

Ms Thamonpat Pinyo

Tel: 076 217 5768

Fax: 076 688 093

Ms Michelle N.C. Reis

Tel: 094 954 3461

Fax: 076 688 093

British Embassy Consular section

Tel: 02 305 8333

Fax: 02 255 6051

All time active Tel: 02 305 8333

Email: consularenquiriesbangkok@fco.gov.uk

Consulate of the Republic of Chile

Mrs Nantana Wongsatayanont

Tel: 076 212 866-70 ext. 344

Fax: 076 234 930

Email: chileconsulate.pkt@gmail.com

Ms Nilubon Tantichupan

Tel: 076 212 866-70 ext 348

Fax: 076 234 930

Email: chileconsulate.pkt@gmail.com

Phuket Consular Office of PR China

Ms Wang Huijuan

Tel: 089 688 5767

Fax: 076 304 302

Email: wang_huihuan@mfa.gov.cn

Royal Danish Consulate

Mr Soeren Hede

Tel: 076 388 283

Fax: 076 388 283

All time active Tel: 02 343 1100

Email: sh@pava,nu

Consulate of the Republic of Estonia

Ms Piyanoot Hongsyok

Tel: 076 211 132 ext. 204

Fax: 076 225 102

All time active Tel: +37 253 019 999

Email: piyanoot@anuphas.co.th

Ms Rangsiya Boonyokbundit

Tel: 076 211 132 ext. 204

Fax: 076 225 102

Email: rangsiya@anuphas.co.th

Honorary Consulate of the French Republic

Mr Claude de Crissey

Tel: 076 304 050

Fax: 076 304 324

Email: claude@agenceconsulairephuket.fr

Mrs Phawadee de Crissey

Tel: 076 304 050

Fax: 076 304 324

Email: Info@agenceconsulairephuket.fr

Honorary Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany

Mrs Anette Jimenez Hochstetter

Tel: 094 590 5590

Fax: 076 610 408

Email: anette.phuket@gmail.com

Ms Prapaporn Tritippikul

Tel: 076 610 407

Fax: 076 610 408

Email: office1@junkseilon.com

Ms Preeda Kitjaroenpan

Tel: 076 610 407

Fax: 076610 408

Email: office1@junkseilon.com

Consulate of Ireland, Phuket

Mrs Helene Fallon-Wood

Tel: 076 381 052

Fax: 076 381 052

Email: irelandconsulate.phuket@gmail.com

Ms Wandee Jongkraijak

Tel: 083 659 6084

Fax: 076 381 052

Email: sec.irelandconsulate.phuket@gmail.com

Honorary Consulate of Italy

Dr Francesco Pensato

Tel: 088 761 2637

Fax: 076 263 495

Email: console.phuket@esteri.it

Ms Wassana

Tel: 076 263 495

Fax; 076 263 495

Email: consolare.phuket@gmail.com

Honorary Consulate of Nepal

Mrs Pranee Sakulpipattana

Tel: 076 217 343

Fax: 081 693 3578

Email: pranee81@yahoo.com

Mr Santi Girirat

Tel: 086 595 0585

Fax: 081 894 5055

Email: santi8687@gmail.com

Mr Anthony Khanal

Tel: 098 017 4060

Fax: 089 726 6243

Email: anthonykhanal@yahoo.com

Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Mr Seven Smulders

Tel: 084 852 9279

Fax: 076 528 786

All time active Tel: +31 247 247 247

Email: dutchhep@gmail.com

Ms Apinya Saksri

Tel: 076 528 7845

Fax: 076 528 786

Email: dutchhep@gmail.com

Royal Norwegian Consulate

Mrs Pornphan Sittichaivijit

Tel: 076 237 156

Fax: 076 236 317

All time active Tel: +66 (0) 2 204 6500

Emai: norcon@phuketemail.com

Ms Sornpornwan Srikram

Tel: 076 237 156

Fax: 076 236 317

Email: norcon@phuketemail.com

Honorary Consulate of Switzerland

Mrs Andrea Kotas Tammathin

Tel: 076 295 455

Fax: 076 295 454

All time active Tel: +41 800 247 365

Email: phuket@honrep.ch

** The Phuket News notes that the following is not included on the board:

Embassy of India, Bangkok

46, Prasarnmitr, Sukhumvit, Soi 23, Bangkok - 10110

Tel : 02-2580300-6

Fax : 02-2584627 / 2621740

Email :enquiries.bangkok@mea.gov.in

CONSULAR SECTION WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY (except HOLIDAYS)

0900-1200 HRS : Submission of Applications for attestation & OCI/PIO services at the Embassy.

1500-1630 HRS : Delivery of Consular Documents at the Embassy.

Tel: 02 258 0300-06, 02 258 0307 and 02 260 4166.

Fax: +66-22594871

Email: cons.bangkok@mea.gov.in

EMERGENCY contact: +66-618819218. (Only for Indian nationals in distress. This number can be contacted after working hours and holidays only. Not for passport and visa queries)