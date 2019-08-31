QUESTION
Hi. I have long wanted to know where can I find a list of the honorary consuls in Phuket and how to contact them. There is no single website for this, and the embassies in Bangkok often just have general contact info for their own nationals to use if they need assistance.
The local honorary consuls and proper consulates here on the island are often just a good source of reliable information about issues affecting expats in Phuket, but how can I found out how to contact them?
– Tilde, Chimbote, Chalong
ANSWER
We have a board in the reception area of the Wichit Police Station that names each consul on the island, with phone numbers and other contact information.
The same board has been given to every police station on the island so people can use them to contact the consuls, so if you have a doubt about how to contact a consul in Phuket, just go to your nearest police station and ask to check the board.
– Col Nikorn Somsuk, Superintendent, Wichit Police Station
The Phuket News notes here the list as currently provided on the board posted at the police stations across the island:
Australian Consulate General Phuket
Tel: 076 317 700
Fax: 076 317 743
All time active Tel: 076 317 700
Email: consular.phuket@dfat.gov.au
Honorary Consulate of Austria
Ms Wanida Hongyok
Tel: 086 954 4389
Fax: 076 248 337
Email: h.wanida@gmail.com
Ms Pitima Boonsirote
Tel: 081 970 7780
Fax: 076248337
Consulate of the Federation Republic of Brazil
Mrs Jiratha Thavornvongwongse
Tel: 062 409 4944
Fax: 076 688 093
All time active Tel: 081 906 4238
Email: eamjiratha@gmail.com
Ms Thamonpat Pinyo
Tel: 076 217 5768
Fax: 076 688 093
Ms Michelle N.C. Reis
Tel: 094 954 3461
Fax: 076 688 093
British Embassy Consular section
Tel: 02 305 8333
Fax: 02 255 6051
All time active Tel: 02 305 8333
Email: consularenquiriesbangkok@fco.gov.uk
Consulate of the Republic of Chile
Mrs Nantana Wongsatayanont
Tel: 076 212 866-70 ext. 344
Fax: 076 234 930
Email: chileconsulate.pkt@gmail.com
Ms Nilubon Tantichupan
Tel: 076 212 866-70 ext 348
Fax: 076 234 930
Email: chileconsulate.pkt@gmail.com
Phuket Consular Office of PR China
Ms Wang Huijuan
Tel: 089 688 5767
Fax: 076 304 302
Email: wang_huihuan@mfa.gov.cn
Royal Danish Consulate
Mr Soeren Hede
Tel: 076 388 283
Fax: 076 388 283
All time active Tel: 02 343 1100
Email: sh@pava,nu
Consulate of the Republic of Estonia
Ms Piyanoot Hongsyok
Tel: 076 211 132 ext. 204
Fax: 076 225 102
All time active Tel: +37 253 019 999
Email: piyanoot@anuphas.co.th
Ms Rangsiya Boonyokbundit
Tel: 076 211 132 ext. 204
Fax: 076 225 102
Email: rangsiya@anuphas.co.th
Honorary Consulate of the French Republic
Mr Claude de Crissey
Tel: 076 304 050
Fax: 076 304 324
Email: claude@agenceconsulairephuket.fr
Mrs Phawadee de Crissey
Tel: 076 304 050
Fax: 076 304 324
Email: Info@agenceconsulairephuket.fr
Honorary Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany
Mrs Anette Jimenez Hochstetter
Tel: 094 590 5590
Fax: 076 610 408
Email: anette.phuket@gmail.com
Ms Prapaporn Tritippikul
Tel: 076 610 407
Fax: 076 610 408
Email: office1@junkseilon.com
Ms Preeda Kitjaroenpan
Tel: 076 610 407
Fax: 076610 408
Email: office1@junkseilon.com
Consulate of Ireland, Phuket
Mrs Helene Fallon-Wood
Tel: 076 381 052
Fax: 076 381 052
Email: irelandconsulate.phuket@gmail.com
Ms Wandee Jongkraijak
Tel: 083 659 6084
Fax: 076 381 052
Email: sec.irelandconsulate.phuket@gmail.com
Honorary Consulate of Italy
Dr Francesco Pensato
Tel: 088 761 2637
Fax: 076 263 495
Email: console.phuket@esteri.it
Ms Wassana
Tel: 076 263 495
Fax; 076 263 495
Email: consolare.phuket@gmail.com
Honorary Consulate of Nepal
Mrs Pranee Sakulpipattana
Tel: 076 217 343
Fax: 081 693 3578
Email: pranee81@yahoo.com
Mr Santi Girirat
Tel: 086 595 0585
Fax: 081 894 5055
Email: santi8687@gmail.com
Mr Anthony Khanal
Tel: 098 017 4060
Fax: 089 726 6243
Email: anthonykhanal@yahoo.com
Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
Mr Seven Smulders
Tel: 084 852 9279
Fax: 076 528 786
All time active Tel: +31 247 247 247
Email: dutchhep@gmail.com
Ms Apinya Saksri
Tel: 076 528 7845
Fax: 076 528 786
Email: dutchhep@gmail.com
Royal Norwegian Consulate
Mrs Pornphan Sittichaivijit
Tel: 076 237 156
Fax: 076 236 317
All time active Tel: +66 (0) 2 204 6500
Emai: norcon@phuketemail.com
Ms Sornpornwan Srikram
Tel: 076 237 156
Fax: 076 236 317
Email: norcon@phuketemail.com
Honorary Consulate of Switzerland
Mrs Andrea Kotas Tammathin
Tel: 076 295 455
Fax: 076 295 454
All time active Tel: +41 800 247 365
Email: phuket@honrep.ch
** The Phuket News notes that the following is not included on the board:
Embassy of India, Bangkok
46, Prasarnmitr, Sukhumvit, Soi 23, Bangkok - 10110
Tel : 02-2580300-6
Fax : 02-2584627 / 2621740
Email :enquiries.bangkok@mea.gov.in
CONSULAR SECTION WORKING HOURS:
MONDAY TO FRIDAY (except HOLIDAYS)
0900-1200 HRS : Submission of Applications for attestation & OCI/PIO services at the Embassy.
1500-1630 HRS : Delivery of Consular Documents at the Embassy.
Tel: 02 258 0300-06, 02 258 0307 and 02 260 4166.
Fax: +66-22594871
Email: cons.bangkok@mea.gov.in
EMERGENCY contact: +66-618819218. (Only for Indian nationals in distress. This number can be contacted after working hours and holidays only. Not for passport and visa queries)
