BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

How much longer can Valtteri Bottas last at Mercedes?

How much longer can Valtteri Bottas last at Mercedes?

FORMULA ONE: A close fight at the front of the Formula 1 field is great for everyone – except Valtteri Bottas.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 8 April 2021, 08:30AM

Could it be the end of the road for Bottas at Merecedes? Photo: AFP.

Could it be the end of the road for Bottas at Merecedes? Photo: AFP.

The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix offered Formula 1 a taste of its dream scenario: a tight contest between seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and heir apparent Max Verstappen in closely matched machinery.

But for Valtteri Bottas the scenario may as well be a nightmare.

Bottas has occupied the plum second Mercedes seat since 2017, in that time taking nine victories and twice finishing runner-up in the championship to solidify his reputation as consistent scorer and capable race winner.

His role strengthening Mercedes also cannot be understated. Replacing the politically volatile Nico Rosberg, Bottas has enabled the German marque to focus all its efforts outwards, and his single-lap speed has been a key contributor to the car’s hitherto unparalleled speed.

But he has also propelled Hamilton to new heights. In 2019 and 2020 in particular Bottas delivered career-best results, which in turn shifted Hamilton into new and unreachable gears.

In a straight intrateam fight Bottas hasn’t been able to keep up with F1’s statistically greatest driver.

The idea of a multiteam fight and the prospect of multiple drivers taking points away from Hamilton ought therefore have presented the forlorn Finn with his long-awaited to chance to claim a breakthrough title. But instead it is condemning him to the dreaded second-driver role.

As much was obvious in Bahrain. Marginally off the pace of the duelling Hamilton and Verstappen, Mercedes handed him a strategy that was most likely to trip up Red Bull Racing but guarantee there’d be no chance of him taking the chequered flag for himself.

Mercedes can’t be blamed for the call. The German marque has only ever been even-handed with its drivers, but when team success is threatened, as it was in Sakhir, it will naturally prioritise the driver with the best chance of victory.

AXA Insurance PCL

For as long as Red Bull Racing fields the faster car and for as long as Bottas is slower than Hamilton, the Finn is destined to be cast in support of his teammate and his championship potential destined to go unfulfilled.

So what comes next for the Finn?

At just 32 years old this August Bottas is in his prime. He’s a blisteringly quick qualifier and has a wealth of experience working for the most dominant team in F1 history.

But his time at Mercedes is at an end. The marque’s future is with junior driver George Russell, who finishes his three-year apprenticeship with Williams this season and is certain to earn himself a Silver Arrow in 2022. Unless Hamilton makes the unlikely decision to walk away at the end of the year, Russell’s promotion will be at Bottas’s expense.

There a few options realistically open to him. Alpine would drop French driver Esteban Ocon only in the case of serious underperformance. Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri operate as a closed system. Aston Martin fields Sebastian Vettel on a long-term contract and Lance Stroll as the team owner’s son.

Only Alfa Romeo and Williams, eighth and 10th in last year’s championship, have uncommitted vacancies, and with Williams already in a technical partnership with Mercedes, Bottas rekindling the relationship with his debut team is easiest to imagine.

There are reasons to expect the team to make substantial medium-term progress. A new ownership structure is pumping cash back into the program and an impressively well-credentialed technical team has been installed. Combined with the cost cap and development equalisation measures, Bottas could play a leading role in rebuilding the proud heritage constructor into a midfield force in the style of the rising McLaren team.

It would be an unfathomably large step down the grid fraught with risk, but it might be Bottas’s best shot at carving out a small piece of Formula 1 history for himself after five years in Hamilton’s shadow.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vagabonds Rugby Academy continues to impress
Bellringers victorious in Easter Sunday Ding Dong at ACG
Masters field facing supreme test at firm and fast Augusta
Asian Champions League for women to kick off in 2023
Rosberg’s team beats old foe Hamilton’s outfit in Extreme E opener
Patty holds off Lydia Ko to win ANA Inspiration
Patty pushes ANA Inspiration lead to five strokes
Five star Baggies stuff Chelsea as Man City extend lead
Hamilton and Button on board as green machines go to extremes
Battle for Premier League top four heats up
Thailand’s Tavatanakit cruises to first-round lead
North Macedonia shock Germany as France, England grind out wins
F1 season starts with a bang in Bahrain
Girls teach parents and teachers a football lesson
World Cup qualifiers shine a light on human rights

 

Phuket community
All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

"enough space for each person taking part, four square metres for each person" who is goin...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

They had more than 1 year time to bulldoze Bangla Road venues and make a nice park out of it....(Read More)

UK strain behind flare-up

Took Thai Officialdom time, but finally they found 'scape goat' to hide behind about the Tha...(Read More)

Rich world’s ‘near-monopoly’ on COVID vaccines condemned

Wealth is a way of keeping score. In general, wealthy countries do better at making money (not neces...(Read More)

Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket

Hunker down folks, stay out of restaurants and bars and wear masks on essential outings only. We'...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Do these people pay for the test or is it free?...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Again, how are these events still happening? All this talk about 'new normal' is apparently ...(Read More)

Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket

Galong@ you are absolutely right - a study done recently by Stanford showed that number of infection...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Why should someone who has no symptoms are so stupid to go voluntary for a PCR test at a Thai govern...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

Blatantly obvious that the organisers have no idea who attended! No Thai Chana app used and social d...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center

 