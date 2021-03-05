How do you like my island, Mr Bond?

Brought to you by 5 Star Marine (and Scaramanga)

Travel

By Advertorial

Sunday 7 March 2021, 11:00AM

With the current lack of tourists and usual hordes of day trippers gone, now really is the perfect time to explore the islands around Phuket. During a normal high season, Ao Phang Nga National Park can get jam packed with speedboats full of sightseers. So why not take the time now to visit one of the (normally) busiest islands in this National Park – the one and only James Bond Island.

With a custom Phang Nga Bay tour, 5 Star Marine will guide you around hidden coves and lagoons as well as stopping off to explore the iconic island which became a major attraction since being featured in the 1974 Bond movie The Man With The Golden Gun.

During your private day trip, you could start your day by exploring Panak Island to experience floating gently along inside one of the hidden caves surrounded by mangroves, before enjoying a peaceful golden bay or two all to yourselves.

Make a stop at Koh Kudu Yai to take in the exquisite beauty of the clear turquoise water in this utterly stunning lagoon. Enjoy diving off the boat, or have a leisurely float around what can now be your very own private lagoon; with not another boat in sight.

No need to worry about packing food to take on board, as you can pause at the small island community of Koh Panyee for lunch; where huts, houses and restaurants are built on stilts over the water. It is definitely worth stopping to view their unique floating football pitch; something you certainly don’t come across every day!

Exploring Phang Nga Bay by private speedboat is such a memorable experience, presenting you with an unobscured panoramic seascape. This truly is one of nature’s spectacular works of art; the vast karst rock scenery is one of the most visually stunning locations to visit at any time of the year. In fact, with the sheer number of unique formations, you could explore for days without running out of remarkable sightings.

Get your Bond Instagram pose ready as you make your way to James Bond Island, or Koh Khao Phing Kan if we are to use its correct name. An internationally renowned tourist destination since appearing in The Man With The Golden Gun, as the hideout for Bond’s antagonist, Scaramanga. From then on, this island together with Koh Ta Pu became widely referred to as James Bond Island, and the original names are now rarely used, even by locals.

As a protected marine area of this National Park, boats are not allowed too close, so you can view the famous sight from the Koh Khao Phing Gan. This island has an immensely tall and impressive leaning rock, plus some small caves to explore. With the tourists gone, you can actually see the island properly and take some great snaps without people crowding in front of the main sign. Take your time to stroll around, in peace and quiet for the first time in around 40 years.

After getting your fill of this notorious island, you can stop off to enjoy a spot of sea canoeing or more cave exploring before making your way back to Boat Lagoon. Perhaps you might make a final sunset stop at Koh Pear, a small strip of an island which looks and feels like you are walking on water – a perfect end to the day.

Make the most of exploring now, for an unforgettable time at this world-renowned destination. Remember to pack your beachwear, because as Scaramanga would say, “I like a girl in a bikini. No concealed weapons.”

A Phang Nga Bay Private Tour is now 50% off (March bookings) for up to 18 of your friends and family. Plus, if you quote ‘The Phuket News’ you will receive FREE round-trip private minibus transfers to and from Boat Lagoon.

Please contact Shaun from 5 Star Marine on 093 720 6221 to book.

By Joanna Matlub