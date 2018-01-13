The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

PHUKET: The actions of an Omani tourist staying in Patong has led to police putting out a warning on how tourists should behave whist on holiday in Phuket’s main entertainment hub and other areas of the island.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 13 January 2018, 10:41AM

Police have put out a warning after a tourist from Oman harassed a housekeeper at the hotel where he was staying. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Patong Police confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 12) that an Omani tourist was charged with harassment after a hotel housekeeper reported him for harassing her at his hotel room on Jan 3.

Lt Col Theerasak Boongsaeng of the Patong Police said, “On January 3 we charged an Omani male, 55, with harassment after a 25-year-old woman reported to us that he had inappropriately tried to touch her while she was cleaning his hotel room,” said Lt Col Theerasak.

“The female member of staff was cleaning the man’s room when he came in and started talking to her, he the invited her to go out with him to eat.

“When she refused, he walked closer to her like he was about to hug her. When he did this the member of staff became scared and cried out for help. Other members of staff quickly went to the room. The Omani male then walked out of the room,” he explained.

“The owner of hotel does not agree with the behaviour of this tourist and asked for us to intervene.

The man was made to pay the member of staff B30,000 in compensation and to apologise for his actions,” Lt Col Theerasak.

Lt Col Theerasak declined to give the name of the victim or the tourist to The Phuket News, “I think it is better not to name the victim or the suspect, this will prevent them being affected by the incident. It is a sensitive case,” he said.

I don’t want this to happen to women. In this case the housekeeper was just doing her job. She has a husband and child.

Tourists must be reminded that harassment is not acceptable in any instant. If they commit such incidents they will face charges. Please respect our country and our women,” Lt Col Theerasak added.

 

 
Fascinated | 13 January 2018 - 12:01:06

30k- I hope it all went to the housekeeper, although he should have been prosecuted. A lot of Middle Eastern people seem to forget their values whilst on holiday here, and it's reflected in their behavior.

CaptainJack | 13 January 2018 - 11:59:50

To many people out there in the real world Thailand is a brothel with nice beaches. Say 'Thailand' to these people and all they think of is GoGo bars, lady-boys and ping-pong shows. But hey, they're just foreigners right, what does it matter what they think?

At least this guy got a traditionally racist fine.

Don't get me wrong, this behaviour is vile. But maybe if Thailand worried more about real-world issues like corruption, road safety or general respect for the law, and less about women exposing their buttocks on Facebook to try and sell beauty cream, then perhaps puts its international reputation might improve somewhat?

Kurt | 13 January 2018 - 11:40:17

Yup, very right!  Hands off housekeeping hotel staff!

Phuket entertaining areas, ping pong show clubs, bars, etc, have a enough thai girls in stock to offer 'full romantic service'.
All available till sunrise with blessing of local RTP Patong and Chalong. 
( premises opening time wise).

malczx7r | 13 January 2018 - 11:24:51

I know normal Thai women who have husbands and have been out for a night in Patong with friends and get harassed, trouble is when you have a country that's reputation as the sex country of the world, soon everyone thinks all the women are the same, maybe if they actually admitted there are prostitutes and then  did something about it the problem would e solved and less scum would come.

simon01 | 13 January 2018 - 11:05:16

Very right too. There are thousands of people working in Phuket who have good jobs and respect for themselves not to sell their bodies. These people deserve a lot of respect as most get a small amount of money compared to bar girls but they still have respect for themselves. There are plenty of bar girls if people want them so its very right that heavy fines go to people who abuse good people.

