PHUKET: The actions of an Omani tourist staying in Patong has led to police putting out a warning on how tourists should behave whist on holiday in Phuket’s main entertainment hub and other areas of the island.

Saturday 13 January 2018, 10:41AM

Police have put out a warning after a tourist from Oman harassed a housekeeper at the hotel where he was staying. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Patong Police confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 12) that an Omani tourist was charged with harassment after a hotel housekeeper reported him for harassing her at his hotel room on Jan 3.

Lt Col Theerasak Boongsaeng of the Patong Police said, “On January 3 we charged an Omani male, 55, with harassment after a 25-year-old woman reported to us that he had inappropriately tried to touch her while she was cleaning his hotel room,” said Lt Col Theerasak.

“The female member of staff was cleaning the man’s room when he came in and started talking to her, he the invited her to go out with him to eat.

“When she refused, he walked closer to her like he was about to hug her. When he did this the member of staff became scared and cried out for help. Other members of staff quickly went to the room. The Omani male then walked out of the room,” he explained.

“The owner of hotel does not agree with the behaviour of this tourist and asked for us to intervene.

“The man was made to pay the member of staff B30,000 in compensation and to apologise for his actions,” Lt Col Theerasak.

Lt Col Theerasak declined to give the name of the victim or the tourist to The Phuket News, “I think it is better not to name the victim or the suspect, this will prevent them being affected by the incident. It is a sensitive case,” he said.

“I don’t want this to happen to women. In this case the housekeeper was just doing her job. She has a husband and child.

“Tourists must be reminded that harassment is not acceptable in any instant. If they commit such incidents they will face charges. Please respect our country and our women,” Lt Col Theerasak added.