House raided after ‘pretty’ party death

BANGKOK: Police raided a house in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Friday (Feb 26) as part of their investigation into the death on Tuesday of a model hired as a hostess along with several other women at the residence on Monday.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 February 2021, 08:45AM

Whitchayaporn ‘Wa’ Visessombut died of respiratory failure on Tuesday after being hired to serve drinks and entertain guests in a private residence. Photo courtesy of wawa_manika Instagram / via Bangkok Post

The four-storey house was surrounded by an unusually high wall, about 2.5 metres, with security cameras installed around it. No one was there but officers noted a luxury car and a BMW motorcycle on the property. They left after half an hour, reports the Bangkok Post.

According to an informed source, investigators at the Phahon Yothin police station have obtained a text chat history between Whitchayaporn Visessombut, 33, and her modelling agent the day she was hired for the job at the Chatuchak house.

She worked at the residence on Monday night, but on Tuesday morning she was brought unconscious to Paolo Hospital Kaset, where she was pronounced dead of respiratory failure.

Following her death, her relatives have begun seeking assistance as they fear her case could turn out to be as complicated as that of model Thitima ‘Lunlabelle’ Noraphanpiphat, who died after a party in 2019.

The chat history that police are reviewing also contained a receipt for money transfers of B30,000 to four hostesses, including Whitchayaporn, for their work, said the source.

Aside from these four women, six other hostesses from a different agency were hired to work at the same party, the source added.

So far police have found that between five and seven men and 10 women were at the party on Monday night, which reportedly involved the use of drugs.

Police still are waiting for the complete results of an autopsy of the dead woman.