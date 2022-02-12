House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill

BANGKOK: The draft act on same-sex marriage has been passed by the House of Representatives and will be sent to the cabinet for further consideration.

sexculture

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 13 February 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: NNT

Members of the Parliament voted 219 to 118, with twelve abstentions and one no vote, on Wednesday (Feb 9) to approve the same-sex marriage bill proposed by the Move Forward Party. The proposal will also be forwarded to the cabinet for a 60-day study.

The Move Forward Party said the draft proposal is a revised draft of the Civil and Commercial Code presented earlier in 2020. It has been updated to align with the goals of the same-sex marriage draft campaign, which has received over 290,000 signatures on the website www.support1448.org.

The goal is to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, as well as the sections that follow. Campaigners want to modify the definition of marriage from “man and woman” to “two persons” to ensure equal rights for everyone.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, stated that the bill would serve as a starting point for equality and a new standard in Thai society.